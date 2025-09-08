Master Works and Groc Partner to Deliver Cutting-Edge AI Solutions on the Cloud

Fahad Alturief, Vice President of Groc and Mohammed Aoun CEO of Master Works

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Master Works, a leading provider of innovative AI software solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Groq, a premier cloud services provider based in the United States. This collaboration will enable Master Works to deliver its advanced AI platforms and applications to a global customer base with greater speed, scalability, and security.

The partnership integrates Master Works' powerful AI software with Groq's robust cloud infrastructure. This combination will provide businesses with a seamless and high-performance environment to deploy and manage AI-driven projects, from machine learning models to intelligent automation.

"We are thrilled to partner with Groc, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence," said CEO at Master Works Mohammed Aoun; "This collaboration is a significant step in our mission to make powerful AI accessible to more businesses. By leveraging Groc's reliable and scalable cloud services, we can ensure our clients get the performance and flexibility they need to achieve their business goals."

The combined offering will allow customers to:

• Accelerate AI Deployment: Quickly and easily launch AI applications without the need for extensive on-premise infrastructure.

• Enhance Scalability: Seamlessly scale AI workloads up or down to meet fluctuating demand.

• Improve Performance and Reliability: Benefit from the high-speed and secure infrastructure of Groc.

• Drive Innovation: Focus on developing new AI models and applications, leaving the infrastructure management to the experts.

This partnership is effective immediately, and the companies are already working together to serve clients across various industries.

About Master Works:

Master Works is a technology company specializing in the development of AI software and solutions. We empower businesses to automate processes, gain actionable insights, and create new value through the power of artificial intelligence.

Legal Disclaimer:

