Rasmal Invites Leading MENA Experts To Join Its New Professional Advice Platform

Rasmal invites MENA experts to join its upcoming professional advice platform and share their knowledge through paid one-on-one sessions. Rasmal is building a digital ecosystem that connects capital, intelligence, media, and opportunity across the MENA region.

Rasmal opens applications for MENA professionals and industry leaders to offer one-on-one advice and shape the region’s future

Our aim is to unlock MENA’s expertise and make it accessible. Experts deserve recognition and monetisation, while professionals gain direct, actionable guidance.” — Abdul Qavi, Co-founder & Product/Platform Lead, Rasmal

DOHA, QATAR, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rasmal , a fast-growing digital ecosystem dedicated to innovation and entrepreneurship in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), today announced the opening of its call for experts to join a new professional advice initiative. The platform, currently under development, will connect accomplished leaders and professionals across the region with entrepreneurs, youth, and business talent seeking direct one-on-one guidance.This announcement marks an important step in Rasmal’s mission to strengthen the foundations of MENA’s startup and business landscape by facilitating access to real, practical expertise.Empowering Human Expertise in the Digital EraAs artificial intelligence and automation reshape industries, Rasmal emphasises the continued importance of human insight and lived experience. While technology enables scale, the advice of seasoned professionals remains invaluable for those navigating complex challenges in business, career growth, or personal development.The forthcoming service aims to capture this value by offering a streamlined digital channel for personalised, paid expert consultations. Though Rasmal has not disclosed full platform details ahead of launch, today’s announcement underscores its commitment to building a high-quality pool of experts who will anchor the service.Who Can Join?Rasmal is inviting accomplished professionals from across MENA to submit their interest. The company is particularly looking for individuals with proven expertise in:- Entrepreneurship and Business Development- Investment and Finance- Leadership and Professional Growth- Creative Industries and Design- Wellness and LifestyleExperts accepted into the program will have the opportunity to offer one-on-one advisory sessions to users across the region. These sessions will allow participants to monetise their expertise, share knowledge with those who need it most, and enhance their professional visibility.A Call To Shape the Future of MENA’s Startup and Business EcosystemRasmal’s initiative is not only about building a digital product but also about creating a cultural shift in how knowledge is accessed in the MENA region. By enabling structured access to expert advice, Rasmal hopes to accelerate learning cycles, support business growth, and inspire youth across industries.Speaking about the announcement, Abdul Qavi , Co-founder & Product/Platform Lead at Rasmal:“The MENA region is rich with talent and expertise, yet too often this knowledge remains siloed. Our goal is to create an accessible, trusted pathway for professionals, entrepreneurs, and young people to engage directly with experts. This is about building capacity for the future while also rewarding those who share their expertise.”Benefits for Experts- Experts who register interest with Rasmal will be part of a curated network that provides:- Monetisation of expertise through structured, paid sessions.- Visibility and recognition across Rasmal’s fast-growing media and digital ecosystem.- Impact and influence, by shaping the professional journeys of entrepreneurs, executives, and aspiring leaders across MENA.- Access to a curated community, with opportunities to collaborate with other experts and regional initiatives.Commitment To Excellence and QualityRasmal is dedicated to ensuring the platform reflects the highest standards of professionalism. Experts who join will be vetted for credibility and proven experience, ensuring that users engage with advisors who bring genuine knowledge and insight to their sessions.The service will cover a wide spectrum of categories to meet the evolving needs of MENA’s dynamic population — from business strategy and finance to wellness, creativity, and lifestyle improvement.Professionals and industry leaders across the Middle East and North Africa who are interested in joining this initiative can now submit their details and professional profile to Rasmal at: partner@rasmal.comThis open call represents an opportunity to be part of a groundbreaking regional initiative from the very beginning. By joining now, experts will be positioned to lead conversations, shape outcomes, and expand their impact as Rasmal prepares for the launch of its new service.About RasmalRasmal is a digital media & ecosystem platform focused on startups, innovation, and investment opportunities in the MENA region. Through its media, data, and digital solutions, Rasmal connects capital, intelligence, and opportunity. Its upcoming professional advice initiative builds on this mission by opening direct access to expertise across diverse industries.For more information, visit Rasmal's website: https://www.rasmal.com/mena-expert-advice-platform/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.