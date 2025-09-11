NCC-Bio to Present Strategy to Overcome KRAS Inhibitor Resistance at RAS Summit in Boston

Visit the Session in upcoming 7th RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit, Boston, Sept 16–18, 2025, Session: Sept.17, Thursday. Or, Call 978-269-4198 (m), Warren Park for in-person meetings!

KN510713, the first FAO inhibitor in Phase II oncology trials, shows synergy with KRAS inhibitors and invites co-development partners.

The KRAS inhibitor market is already valued in the billions of dollars. Whoever solves the resistance problem will unlock the true potential of this class!” — Warren Park, Ph.D. NCC-Bio’s U.S. Partner

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NCC-Bio to Present Breakthrough Strategy for Overcoming KRAS Inhibitor Resistance at the 7th RAS Summit in Boston, September 17Boston, MA – September 11, 2025 — NCC-Bio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Seoul, Korea, today announced that it will present new clinical and translational findings on its investigational fatty acid oxidation (FAO) inhibitor, KN510713 , at the 7th RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit, taking place September 16–18, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts. The presentation by Dr. Soo-Youl Kim, NCC-Bio’s CEO and Principal Scientist at the National Cancer Center of Korea, is scheduled for September 17.________________________________________The Challenge: Resistance to KRAS InhibitorsKRAS is the most frequently mutated oncogene in cancer, occurring in approximately 30% of solid tumors such as pancreatic, lung, and colorectal cancers. While the approval of the first KRAS G12C inhibitors — sotorasib (Amgen) and adagrasib (BMS/Mirati) — has transformed treatment options for subsets of patients, these therapies are hindered by rapid emergence of resistance.NCC-Bio’s research has identified the underlying cause of this resistance. Inhibition of KRAS triggers autophagy and lipophagy, leading to enhanced fatty acid oxidation (FAO), which fuels cancer cell survival despite targeted therapy.________________________________________The Solution: Targeting FAO with KN510713KN510713 is designed to block this escape mechanism. By inhibiting FAO in combination with KRAS inhibitors, cancer cells are unable to generate the ATP needed for survival. This dual blockade induces what NCC-Bio scientists describe as a “Cell Death Storm” — a powerful synergistic effect leading to cancer cell death across KRAS-driven tumor types.Highlights from NCC-Bio’s findings include:• Preclinical synergy: KN510713 combined with sotorasib significantly enhanced tumor regression in KRAS-mutant NSCLC models.• Mechanism of Action (MOA): Autophagy supplies fatty acids to FAO; KN510713 interrupts this, preventing the activation of mTOR and starving cancer cells of energy.• Phase I Clinical Data: KN510713 was safe and well tolerated in patients with advanced solid tumors, with no dose-limiting toxicities observed. Durable stable disease was achieved in multiple patients, including pancreatic, biliary tract, and breast cancers.• Phase II Readiness: A Phase II trial in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) combining KN510713 with FOLFIRINOX is planned to initiate in November 2025.________________________________________Why It Matters“Overcoming KRAS inhibitor resistance remains one of the greatest unmet needs in oncology,” said Dr. Soo-Youl Kim, CEO of NCC-Bio. “Our research shows that fatty acid oxidation is the hidden driver of treatment escape. KN510713 is the first therapy to directly target this pathway in cancer. We believe FAO inhibition represents a first-in-class solution to one of the most pressing challenges in targeted cancer therapy.”________________________________________Business Development & Partnership OpportunityNCC-Bio is actively seeking:• Co-development partners: Companies developing KRAS inhibitors or pan-RAS degraders interested in combination strategies.• Strategic investors: To support ongoing Phase II trials and U.S. clinical expansion.“The KRAS inhibitor market is already valued in the billions of dollars,” noted Warren Park, Ph.D., CEO of GR Boston North (Global Bio Match Services), NCC-Bio’s U.S. business development partner. “Whoever solves the resistance problem will unlock the true potential of this class. KN510713 is uniquely positioned as the only FAO inhibitor in oncology clinical trials worldwide.”________________________________________Presentation DetailsTitle: Emerging Cancer Therapeutic Approach to Overcome Challenges of Targeted Therapeutics & Treat RAS-Driven CancersPresenter: Dr. Soo-Youl Kim, CEO of NCC-BioDate/Time: September 17, 2025Event: 7th RAS-Targeted Drug Development SummitLocation: Boston, Massachusetts________________________________________About NCC-BioNCC-Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies targeting cancer energy metabolism. Its lead program, KN510713, is the first fatty acid oxidation (FAO) inhibitor to enter oncology clinical trials worldwide. NCC-Bio is headquartered in Seoul, Korea, with plans to expand operations in the United States to support Phase II studies and global partnerships.For more information, please visit www.nccbio.co.kr ________________________________________About GR Boston North (Global Bio Match Service)GR Boston North is an executive search and biotech business development platform connecting innovative life science companies with investors, partners, and senior leadership talent. As NCC-Bio’s U.S. business development partner, GR Boston North supports strategic collaborations and fundraising for the KN510713 program.________________________________________Media & Investor ContactWarren Park, Ph.D.CEO, GRN Boston NorthEmail: wpark@grnbostonnorth.comScientific ContactDr. Soo-Youl KimCEO, NCC-Bio | Principal Scientist, National Cancer Center, KoreaEmail: kimsooyoul@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.