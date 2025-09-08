Navrogen Awarded Nat'l Cancer Institute Grant to Develop Antagonists to Treat Humoral Immuno-Oncology Positive Cancers

Navrogen Awarded National Cancer Institute Grant to Develop Antagonists to Treat Humoral Immuno-Oncology (HIO) Positive Cancers

CHEYNEY, PA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cheyney, PA, September 8, 2025 - Navrogen, Inc ., a biopharmaceutical company specialized indeveloping antibody-based therapies for cancer, today announces a grant award from the National CancerInstitute to advance the development of antagonists to treat Humoral Immuno-Oncology (HIO) positivecancers. HIO-positive cancers are characterized by the production of HIO factors, which are tumor-derived proteins that suppress antibody-mediated immune responses. These factors block the engagementof tumor-bound antibodies to natural killer (NK) cells through the CD16a Fc-receptor, thereby impairinghumoral immune-mediated killing of tumor cells. Navrogen’s proprietary research has identified fourdistinct HIO factors responsible for this form of immunosuppression, with one or more of these factorsco-expressed within a patient’s tumor.The newly awarded grant will specifically support the development of antagonists against the HIO-2factor, which is prominently expressed in several difficult-to-treat cancers, including triple-negativebreast, colorectal, non-small cell lung, and pancreatic cancers.“Over years of discovery research, Navrogen scientists have uncovered this novel HIO cancer paradigmand developed a broad approach to characterize HIO factors and design therapeutic agents aimed atovercoming their immunosuppression,” said Dr. Luigi Grasso, Chief Scientific Officer of Navrogen.“This peer-reviewed grant not only validates the HIO paradigm but also enables us to further advancetherapeutic strategies designed to treat patients with HIO-positive cancers.”The research reported in this press release is supported by the National Cancer Institute of the NationalInstitutes of Health under Award Number 1R03CA302674-01. The content is solely the responsibility ofthe authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.About NavrogenNavrogen is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery of tumor-produced Humoral Immuno-Oncology (HIO) factors that are associated with suppressed humoral immunity, poor prognosis andlimited therapeutic response of immune-mediated anti-cancer therapies. The company’s mission is todevelop best and first-in-class agents that can overcome the immunosuppressive effects of HIO factorsby employing its proprietary screening and engineering technologies as well as diagnostic assays that canidentify patients whose tumors produce HIO factors to advise physicians on therapeutic options. For moreinformation, please visit www.navrogen.com Contacts:Nicholas Nicolaides, President and Chief Executive OfficerNavrogen, Incorporated+1 610-399-2717nick@navrogen.com

