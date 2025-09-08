Kristy M. Walson Recognized by Influential Women 2025

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is thrilled to announce the inclusion of Kristy M. Walson, PE, LEED Fellow, BEMP, in its prestigious 2025 feature. A Mechanical Engineer by trade and a passionate Sustainability Consultant by nature, Kristy serves as a Principal and Building Science Practice Lead at BranchPattern. With a career spanning nearly two decades, she has dedicated herself to creating sustainable, high-performing built environments, focusing on decarbonization, energy modeling, and net-zero consulting.Kristy’s mission is clear: to leave a healthier, renewable energy-friendly, and equitable planet for future generations. She works tirelessly with partners to envision innovative Building Science services that propel the industry toward a decarbonized built environment. Her unique approach is governed by the balance of her mantras, “go with the flow” and “make waves,” exemplifying her belief in holistic carbon reduction as a catalyst for innovation and meaningful change.Her impressive academic background, which includes a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and a Master of Science in Architecture & Marine Engineering from the University of Michigan, has provided Kristy with the expertise needed to develop and implement effective decarbonization strategies. She specializes in energy modeling, auditing, and commissioning across the United States, reflecting her commitment to sustainable practices.As the manager of BranchPattern’s Analytics Department, Kristy leads efforts to measure and reduce both operational and embodied carbon emissions from buildings—a challenge she affectionately refers to as working with “all the carbons.” Her extensive qualifications, including her status as a LEED Fellow, LEED AP BD+C, LEED AP O+M, and ASHRAE Building Energy Modeling Professional (BEMP), underscore her dedication to advancing the field of sustainable engineering.Kristy’s work emphasizes the integration of sustainability throughout a building’s life cycle, from conceptual design through occupancy and beyond. With a particular interest in electrification and minimizing embodied carbon in MEP systems, she is actively engaged in industry leadership roles. Kristy serves as the chair of the USGBC’s Energy & Atmosphere Technical Advisory Group and is the vice chair for MEP2040’s Advisory Committee. Additionally, she has served as a juror for the AIA COTE Top Ten awards and is the past chair for the University of Florida’s Green Building Learning Collaborative.Kristy’s remarkable contributions to the field of sustainability have not gone unnoticed. She was named a LEED Fellow in 2020 and received the USGBC Florida Community Rockstar Award in 2021. Her portfolio boasts the successful completion of 82 Certified LEEDprojects across six LEEDrating systems and she has served as the building performance modeling consultant for over six million square feet of commercial real estate space.A strong advocate for collaboration, Kristy emphasizes that her success is a collective achievement rather than an individual one. She credits her career progression to the support she received from mentors, colleagues, and her family. These small moments of encouragement have shaped her journey and inspired her to cultivate a similar supportive environment for her own team.Kristy’s best career advice comes from a mentor she has worked with for over 18 years, who has skillfully guided her through challenges and encouraged her to push her boundaries. This mentorship not only inspires Kristy but also influences her approach to leadership and team motivation.For young women entering the engineering and sustainability sectors, Kristy offers valuable advice: make space for yourselves and for other women at the table. She encourages them to voice their ideas and to challenge the status quo without hesitation.Kristy is acutely aware of the pressing challenges facing the environment today. She warns against the short-term pursuit of profit at the expense of long-term sustainability and advocates for a collective commitment to equity and environmental stewardship. She believes that within these challenges lies an opportunity to rebuild with a stronger focus on sustainability and a reduction mindset, paving the way for a healthier planet for future generations.At the core of her work and personal life, Kristy’s guiding values are clear. She is deeply committed to science, holds a strong belief in the power of kindness and protecting nature, and embraces the principle of paying it forward. Though not religious, she considers her faith rooted in these values, which guide her actions and aspirations every day.Outside her career, Kristy enjoys an active lifestyle that includes running, hiking, paddle boarding, and playing guitar. She resides in Orlando, Florida, with her husband, Jamie, and their three children, embracing a life where family, nature, and innovation intertwine seamlessly.Influential Women is proud to recognize Kristy M. Walson for her outstanding contributions to sustainability and her unwavering commitment to creating a better world. Together, we celebrate her achievements and look forward to the positive impact she will continue to have in the field of engineering and beyond.Learn More about Kristy M Walson:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/kristy-walson,through BranchPattern, https://www.branchpattern.com/team/kristy-m-walson , and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/kristymwalson/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

