The Golden Hoops: Jen Hayes Lee’s Debut HarperCollins Book Partners with Zora’s House to Empower Children

The Golden Hoops Launches a Movement to Empower the Next Generation

This debut picture book celebrates culture and community while inspiring children ages 4 to 8 to embrace who they are and discover their inner magic.

Golden hoops are symbols of pride, possibility, and connection. With The Golden Hoops book drive, I want every child to feel a circle of support and know their inner magic shines brightest of all.” — Jen Hayes Lee

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What happens when a little girl slips on her first pair of golden hoops? For debut author and content strategist Jen Hayes Lee, it is nothing short of magic.

The Golden Hoops (HarperCollins, September 2, 2025), written by Jen Hayes Lee and illustrated by Mokshini, follows young Janey on a whimsical adventure after one of her new hoop earrings goes missing. In searching for her hoop, Janey discovers something even more powerful: the magic that has always been within her.

Radiant, joyful, and affirming, The Golden Hoops is a loving ode to a cultural tradition that spans generations. With lush illustrations by Mokshini and Lee’s authentic voice as a storyteller and parenting leader, this debut picture book is positioned to become a cultural touchstone for families everywhere.

Launch highlights

- Week-one milestone: Reached #1 on Amazon’s New Releases in Children’s Black and African American Story Books.

- Widespread early love: Shared by influential thought leaders including Tabitha Brown, Abby Phillip, and Charnaie Gordon (Here We Read).

- Sisterhood circle event: A private reception hosted by Sheereen Miller Russell on September 5, 2025 honored the book’s theme and author. [Getty Images]

Early praise

“In her debut picture book, Jen Hayes Lee captures perfectly the magic, the legacy, and a universal rite of passage for brilliant Black girls all over the world.”

— Derrick Barnes, two-time Kirkus Prize winner, Newbery Honoree, and National Book Award Finalist

“I’m beyond inspired. What a beautiful tale that will no doubt become an instant classic cherished for generations to come.”

— Julee Wilson Wareham, Beauty Editor-At-Large, Cosmopolitan

A personal legacy

Janey, the book’s heroine, is named for Lee’s late mother, Dr. Irma J. Bland, a physician who died of breast cancer at 55. Lee was 21. That loss, and the family’s ongoing journey with breast cancer, infuses The Golden Hoops with legacy, resilience, and love across generations.

At 39, the same age her mother was at diagnosis, Lee tested positive for the BRCA2 gene mutation and chose a preventative double mastectomy. “For me, naming Janey was a way of honoring my mom and creating a circle between her story, my story, and the story I want children everywhere to know: that their magic is real, and that their light is worth protecting,” Lee shares.

A movement beyond the book

To mark the release, Lee launched The Golden Hoops Book Drive, a national campaign that brings the book and author visits to children ages 4 to 8. The initiative prioritizes under-resourced communities and partners with BIPOC and women-owned bookstores to center representation, access, and joy.

“Golden hoops are more than jewelry,” Lee says. “They are symbols of pride, possibility and connection. With The Golden Hoops book drive, I want every child to feel surrounded by support and know their inner magic shines brightest of all."

Why this matters

- Only 18% of Black and 23% of Hispanic fourth graders read at or above grade level. (National Assessment of Educational Progress)

Books that reflect a child’s identity support social-emotional growth, empathy, and confidence. The Golden Hoops Book Drive meets this need by nurturing imagination and belonging.

Get Involved

Corporations and community advocates are invited to take part:

- Donate: Every contribution brings books to more children.

- Nominate: Recommend a teacher, library, or youth program.

- Sponsor: Fund a book giveaway or an author visit.

- Host: Organize a school event or community giveaway.

The Golden Hoops Book Drive is fiscally sponsored by Zora’s House, a nonprofit coworking and community space for women of color, ensuring all contributions are fully tax deductible.

About the author

Jen Hayes Lee is an author, content strategist, and marketing executive focused on inclusive, culturally relevant storytelling. As Head of Marketing and Content at The Bump, she has led initiatives that shape how families are seen and celebrated. A proud New Orleanian now based in New Jersey with her husband and three sons, Lee is also the founder of Bestow, a brand inspired by her love of hoop earrings.

Book details

The Golden Hoops

Written by Jen Hayes Lee, Illustrated by Mokshini

HarperCollins, September 2, 2025

Ages 4 to 8 | ISBN 9780063326750

For media and sponsorship inquiries, contact Rae Chesny: rae@litcoconsulting.com.

