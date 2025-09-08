Probiotic Drinks Market Hits $12.3B in 2022, Set to Grow 6.5% CAGR by 2031 | Driven by Gut Health & Fermented Beverages

Probiotic Drinks Market

Probiotic drinks market valued at $ 12.3 billion in 2022, projected 6.5 % CAGR to $20.3 Billion by 2031, led by yogurt-based beverages.

Fermented beverages like kombucha and kefir are fueling an 6.5% CAGR in the $12.3B probiotic drinks market.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to DataM Intelligence, the probiotic drinks market reached a valuation of US$ 12.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%, reaching US$ 20.3 billion by 2031. The yogurt-based probiotic drinks segment dominates the market due to its widespread availability, consumer familiarity, and extensive brand penetration. Geographically, North America leads the market, primarily driven by high disposable income, health-conscious consumers, and robust retail distribution channels. Europe follows closely, fueled by a growing preference for fermented beverages and strong government initiatives promoting nutritional awareness.The probiotic drinks market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, driven by the rising consumer preference for health and wellness products. Probiotic drinks are functional beverages enriched with live microorganisms that confer health benefits to the host when consumed in adequate amounts. These beverages include fermented drinks, yogurt-based drinks, kefir, kombucha, and other functional drinks fortified with probiotics, targeting digestive health, immunity, and overall wellness. The increased awareness of the gut microbiome’s role in immunity, digestive health, and even mental well-being has fueled consumer adoption of probiotic drinks across age groups. Health-conscious millennials and Gen Z consumers, in particular, are leading the demand for innovative, naturally flavored, and low-sugar probiotic beverages.𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗮 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 (𝗨𝘀𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗜𝗗 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗤𝘂𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲): https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/probiotic-drinks-market Key Highlights from the Report➤ Global probiotic drinks market valued at US$ 12.3 billion in 2024.➤ Projected CAGR of 6.5 % from 2024 to 2031.➤ Yogurt-based drinks dominate product segment due to brand penetration.➤ North America is the leading regional market driven by health-conscious consumers.➤ Rising adoption of fermented beverages like kombucha is fueling growth.➤ Increasing investment in product innovation by key players enhances market competitiveness.Recent Developments:United States: Probiotic Drinks Market Highlights1. PepsiCo Acquires Poppi for $2 BillionIn May 2025, PepsiCo acquired Poppi, a leading prebiotic soda brand, for $2 billion. This move aims to tap into the growing gut-health market and revitalize PepsiCo's North American beverage segment. Poppi, known for its low-sugar drinks containing juice, vinegar, and prebiotics, has gained popularity through viral marketing on platforms like TikTok.2. Health-Ade Kombucha Sells for $500 MillionHealth-Ade Kombucha, a prominent player in the U.S. probiotic beverage market, was acquired by Generous Brands for $500 million. This acquisition reflects the increasing consumer demand for gut-health-focused drinks and aligns with Generous Brands' portfolio of health-conscious products.3. Rising Consumer Interest in Health-Conscious BeveragesRecent data indicates a significant rise in searches and purchases for high-protein and high-fiber foods, as well as lower-sugar and low-carb options. Specifically, searches for "high protein" saw a 39% increase, and "high fiber" saw a 159% increase from 2023 to 2024. Additionally, there was a notable 9% increase in purchases of lower-sugar foods and beverages, reflecting a growing consumer focus on holistic and personalized health approaches.Japan: Probiotic Drinks Market Highlights1. Japan's Probiotic Drinks Market Valued at $2.38 Billion in 2023Japan's probiotic drinks market was valued at approximately $2.38 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $10.1 billion by 2030. This growth is driven by increasing consumer awareness of gut health and the rising popularity of functional beverages.2. Nomura Dairy Products Introduces Plant-Based Probiotic DrinkIn May 2025, Nomura Dairy Products launched a probiotic-enhanced carrot juice under its “My Flora” brand. This product, available in supermarkets across Japan, including Costco, marks a significant step into the plant-based probiotic drink market, which is a smaller but growing category in Japan.3. Regulatory Updates in Dairy StandardsIn April 2025, Japan tightened dairy regulations to improve standardization and ensure the safety of probiotic fortification. These regulatory changes aim to enhance consumer confidence in probiotic dairy products and promote industry growth.4. Morinaga Launches Gut Harmony YogurtIn June 2025, Morinaga introduced "Gut Harmony Yogurt," blending Bifidobacterium strains to improve gut microbiome balance. This product reflects the growing consumer demand for functional foods that support digestive health.Looking For A Detailed Full Report? Get it here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=probiotic-drinks-market Market SegmentationThe global probiotic drinks market can be segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and end-user demographics.Product Type: Yogurt-based drinks are the largest segment, followed by fermented drinks, kefir, and kombucha. Yogurt-based drinks are preferred due to their familiar taste, availability in various flavors, and strong presence in retail channels. Fermented beverages like kefir and kombucha are rapidly gaining traction for their unique taste profiles and added health benefits, including immunity support and improved digestion.End-User: Probiotic drinks are primarily consumed by adults seeking digestive health benefits. However, children’s consumption is rising due to the increasing fortification of drinks with vitamins, minerals, and flavor enhancers. Sports enthusiasts and elderly consumers represent growing segments, with products marketed for gut health, immunity, and lactose intolerance management.Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and hypermarkets dominate the distribution of probiotic drinks due to the wide variety and convenience of purchase. Online retail is emerging rapidly, with e-commerce platforms offering doorstep delivery and subscription models for recurring purchases. Health stores and specialty outlets remain significant channels, especially for premium and organic products.Market DynamicsMarket DriversThe growth of the probiotic drinks market is primarily driven by increasing consumer health awareness, rising prevalence of digestive disorders, and growing acceptance of functional beverages. Consumers are becoming more informed about the gut microbiome and its impact on overall health, including immunity, metabolism, and mental wellness. Additionally, the demand for natural, low-sugar, and flavored beverages is prompting manufacturers to innovate new formulations, driving market expansion.Market RestraintsDespite its growth, the market faces certain challenges, including high production costs associated with maintaining live probiotic cultures, regulatory hurdles, and sensitivity to storage and transportation conditions. Consumer skepticism regarding efficacy and potential side effects can also limit widespread adoption, especially in regions with low awareness of probiotics’ benefits.Market OpportunitiesThe probiotic drinks market presents significant opportunities for innovation in product formulations, functional blends, and organic variants. The rising trend of personalized nutrition, integration with prebiotics, and plant-based alternatives offers growth potential. Expansion into untapped markets in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa presents opportunities for both domestic and multinational brands to increase market penetration.Company InsightsKey players operating in the probiotic drinks market include:• GCMMF (Amul)• Bio-K Plus International• Fonterra Co-op Group Ltd• Groupe Danone SA• Grupo Lala• Harmless Harvest• Lifeway• PepsiCo Inc. (Kevita Inc.)• Arla Foods amba• YakultGet Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/probiotic-drinks-market Regional InsightsNorth America: The U.S. and Canada account for the majority of the market share due to heightened awareness of functional foods, higher disposable income, and well-established retail channels. Consumer preference for natural and low-sugar beverages has led to innovation in flavors, blends, and fortified drinks.Europe: The European market is led by Germany, France, and the U.K., where demand for fermented beverages and dairy-based probiotic drinks remains strong. Growing health awareness and government initiatives promoting preventive healthcare have positively influenced consumption patterns.Asia-Pacific: Countries like Japan, China, and India are witnessing significant market growth due to rising disposable income, urbanization, and increasing health-consciousness. Japan leads with traditional fermented drinks like Yakult, while India shows a rapid surge in demand for innovative flavored probiotic beverages targeting children and adults.Latin America & Middle East & Africa: Brazil and Mexico are key markets in Latin America, driven by a combination of traditional dairy consumption and urban demand for functional beverages. The Middle East and Africa are emerging markets, with increasing consumer awareness and growing retail penetration supporting steady growth.ConclusionThe probiotic drinks market continues to experience robust growth driven by rising health consciousness, demand for functional beverages, and increasing awareness of digestive health benefits. Yogurt-based drinks lead the product segment, while North America and Europe remain dominant regions. Opportunities in Asia-Pacific, plant-based alternatives, and functional innovation indicate a promising future for market players. As consumer preferences evolve, companies that prioritize innovation, quality, and accessibility are well-positioned to capitalize on the expanding global probiotic drinks market.Request for 2 Days FREE Trial Access: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights all in one place.Competitive LandscapeSustainability Impact AnalysisKOL / Stakeholder InsightsUnmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access SnapshotsMarket Volatility & Emerging Risks AnalysisQuarterly Industry Report UpdatedLive Market & Pricing TrendsImport-Export Data MonitoringHave a look at our Subscription Dashboard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg Related Reports:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.