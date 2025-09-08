STMicroelectronics sets 20-year availability for popular automotive microcontrollers

SPC58 Auto MCU longevity

SPC58 family of 7 product lines to be available until at least 2038-2041, strengthening assurance for new automotive-system design starts

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STMicroelectronics has extended the ongoing longevity program for its widely deployed SPC58 automotive microcontrollers (MCUs) from 15 years to 20 years, ensuring availability of general-purpose and high-performance product lines until at least 2038. Among the general-purpose lines, the SPC58 H series that contains up to 10MB non-volatile memory (NVM) for code and data storage will be available until at least 2041.

“Our long-term commitment to supporting the SPC58 family for automotive customers globally lets system designers confidently start new projects and continue to leverage their investments in device validations, software, and tooling,” said Luca Rodeschini, Group Vice President and General Purpose and Automotive Microcontrollers Division General Manager, STMicroelectronics. “The MCUs enable a flexible, platform-based approach and future-proof scalability, presenting a broad selection of device variants that support evolving automotive electrical architectures.”

The complete portfolio comprises five general-purpose lines that are featured for smart gateways and body applications such as lighting and door locking, with communication, analog, and security peripherals. The high-performance SPC58 E and SPC58 N lines are also available and target powertrain-electrification and chassis-safety use cases. These provide additional special features including multiple types of timers and FlexPWM to address complex motor-control challenges.

Customers can now extend the lifetime of their successful products and continue to count on SPC58 automotive microcontrollers for new designs. The Company’s in-house manufacturing model ensures control over all aspects of device design, support, and production at its own semiconductor fabrication plants. ST similarly extended its longevity commitment to the SPC56 family of general-purpose and performance automotive microcontrollers in 2021.

Comprising seven product lines, the SPC58 family delivers:

• MCUs with up to three e200z4 32-bit Power Architecture® cores and from 1MB to 10MB on-chip NVM, manufactured on ST’s 40nm embedded flash process.

• Extensive support for popular communication protocols including multiple ISO CAN-FD compliant modular controller area network (MCAN) modules that support multi-drop connectivity.

• An IEEE 802.3 10/100 Ethernet controller that supports IEEE 802.1Q virtual LAN to facilitate traffic management and segmentation.

• Hardware security module (HSM) with independent core and memory to isolate security-sensitive processes and data, enabling users to build EVITA®-compliant systems. Hardware-based mechanisms that facilitate system functional-safety certification up to ISO 26262 ASIL-B.

• Devices in the high-performance SPC58 E and SPC58 N lines are featured for systems targeting ASIL-D, the highest specified safety-integrity level.

The SPC58 family comprises over 40 variants, from SPC58 2B devices in the economical and compact 10mm x 10mm eTQFP64 to SPC58 H MCUs in 19mm x 19mm FPBGA386. Local ST sales offices can provide pricing options and sample requests.

For more information, please go to https://www.st.com/content/st_com/en/products/automotive-microcontrollers/spc5-32-bit-automotive-mcus.html

