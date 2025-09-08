UF-Tools Launches Bulk Order Solutions for Precision Screwdriver Kits

LOWELL, VT, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UF-Tools, a professional manufacturer of precision screwdriver sets, announced the launch of its new bulk order solutions for international buyers, aimed at supporting retailers, distributors, and e-commerce sellers worldwide. The announcement follows the company’s successful participation in a major hardware exhibition in Germany, where UF-Tools showcased its latest screwdriver kits and customization services to European partners.New Products Introduced at the German ExhibitionAt the recent exhibition in Germany, UF-Tools unveiled several new precision screwdriver kits designed for both professionals and DIY users. These included upgraded electric screwdriver sets, multi-functional ratchet kits, and stylish portable screwdriver solutions optimized for retail chains and e-commerce platforms. The positive feedback from attendees highlighted UF-Tools’ reputation as a reliable Chinese manufacturer delivering high-quality tools at competitive prices.Bulk Order and Customization ServicesWith growing demand from global wholesalers and retailers, UF-Tools has expanded its bulk order services, allowing international buyers to source screwdriver kits in large volumes with full customization options. From logo printing to packaging design and private-label branding, UF-Tools provides OEM and ODM solutions that empower partners to build their own market identity.Certified for Global MarketsTo ensure compliance in Europe, North America, and beyond, UF-Tools’ screwdriver kits meet international standards such as CE certification. Combined with streamlined production and global shipping services, this enables overseas buyers to place bulk orders with confidence and efficiency.Commitment to Global Partners“Our new bulk order solutions are designed to help international distributors and retailers access screwdriver kits that are not only precise and durable but also market-ready,” said [Spokesperson/CEO of UF-Tools]. “The enthusiastic response from the German exhibition confirms that UF-Tools is a trusted partner for the global hardware market.”About UF-ToolsUF-Tools is a Chinese manufacturer specializing in precision screwdriver sets and repair toolkits. The company serves global retailers, wholesalers, and online sellers with wholesale supply, OEM/ODM customization, and internationally certified products. For more information, visit youfutools.com.

