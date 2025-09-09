GARC: Renewed dedication to global rabies elimination efforts

GARC logo new Solid foundation: Strengthened GARC

GARC rebrands to renew its mission to end rabies by empowering communities, strengthening capacity, and driving global action.

MANHATTAN, KS, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2007, GARC has been the leading non-profit organization driving global rabies elimination efforts. They have continuously evolved to drive forward global awareness and elimination plans. From starting World Rabies Day to launching the Zero by 30 Global campaign and plan, GARC has remained committed to ending rabies for everyone. They do this by strengthening capacity and empowering individuals, NGOs, and governments in more than 35 countries through a structured, science-led approach.

After consulting with stakeholders on GARC’s activities and programs, it became clear that respondents only had a vague idea of GARC’s current focus. However, those who are familiar with GARC, noted that the organization had been very discreet about its achievements. They believed that GARC could do more to raise awareness about its mission and its impact.

The decision to rebrand was not straightforward. The incoming leadership, under Dr Andre Coetzer, was convinced that it was necessary because GARC is at a critical junction. They are moving away from global coordination to a focus on strengthening the capacity of communities living at risk of rabies. To cement this renewed dedication towards empowering communities, it was key to rebrand. With fortuitous timing, GARC received pro-bono assistance for the entire rebrand allowing them to remain focused on taking action to make a long-term impact.

GARC’s new name, GARC, Rabies Alliance, is an evolution and shows how the brand has already become well-known worldwide. It is no longer an acronym for the Global Alliance for Rabies Control, but rather just GARC as that is how they are known to their partners, collaborators and communities. The Rabies Alliance represents their approach to engage with partner organizations, specifically community actors, across the world.

To celebrate and reaffirm GARC’s commitment to rabies elimination at community level, and in contrast to the old logo, the new one is cleaner and better represents GARC’s focus on dog health. The dog at the center of the new logo acts as a reminder that eliminating dog-mediated rabies starts with local action. Community leaders, pet owners, animal welfare workers are all responsible for the health, vaccination, safety and well-being of dogs within their communities. By keeping dogs protected from rabies, the people interacting with them are also kept safe. That is why GARC’s promise to communities around the globe is that they are working tirelessly to make this happen: Ending rabies. Empowering communities. This is the essence of who GARC is.

This approach led to the launch of the Communities Against Rabies initiative in 2023, and GARC continues to provide holistic support to rabies-endemic communities. This goes beyond a narrow focus on rabies control but includes dog health and wellbeing, bite prevention and animal-human interactions.

The brand refresh coincided with the appointment of a new senior management team, building upon GARC’s existing expertise.

Dr Andre Coetzer, previously GARC’s Technical Director, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer. Dr Coetzer has been working hands-on as part of the GARC team for more than a decade. His passion, experience and dedication mark the beginning of a new chapter of continued growth. In addition to Dr Coetzer’s appointment, GARC also appointed additional experts with backgrounds in public health, communications, and animal welfare. Read more about their team on GARC’s website.

Solid foundation: Strengthened GARC

GARC’s future is bright. Their contact details, website, programs, and initiatives will remain the same as they continue to build on the solid foundations they have been working from since 2007. To keep up with everything they do, sign up to their newsletter by visiting GARC's website.

GARC is not just imagining a world without rabies, they are actively working towards making it a reality.

