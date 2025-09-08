ESET named a Strong Performer in independent evaluation of MDR services in Europe

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESET , a global leader in cybersecurity, has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection And Response Services In Europe, Q3 2025. ESET believes this recognition underscores the strength of its ESET PROTECT Platform, which powers its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services by combining regional threat intelligence with extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.According to the report, “ESET leverages its Central and Eastern European presence to source highly localized threat intelligence to deliver MDR services. ESET has maintained trust by focusing on endpoint maturity and regional compliance, including dedicated EU tenancy and sovereign operations. Reference customers highlighted ESET’s transparency and hands-on support, noting local language capabilities and threat advisories as positive traits. Organizations with a significant endpoint landscape looking for strong regional threat intelligence should consider ESET.”In line with Forrester’s focus on sovereignty, speed, and response maturity, ESET’s strategy highlights its strength in localized threat intelligence and commitment to EU regulatory compliance. Built on a robust foundation in endpoint security, ESET is further distinguished by its transparency, hands-on support, and deep regional presence.“We are proud to be recognized a Strong Performer in Forrester’s evaluation of MDR services in Europe,” said Michal Jankech, Vice President, Enterprise & SMB/MSP, at ESET. “For us, this acknowledgment reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, regionally attuned cybersecurity services that meet the evolving needs of European organizations. Our ESET PROTECT Platform continues to evolve, combining deep endpoint expertise with extended detection and response to help customers stay resilient in the face of complex threats. We remain dedicated to continuous innovation and progress, with a clear focus on further enhancing our MDR capabilities to meet future challenges.”European CISOs increasingly rely on MDR providers not only for faster threat detection but also to maintain operational resilience amid regulatory, economic, and cybersecurity challenges. With mandates such as NIS2 and DORA, and a growing shortage of skilled professionals, MDR services must offer localized support, mature response capabilities, and compliance-driven data sovereignty.ESET believes this recognition validates its strategic focus on regional threat visibility, trusted support, and compliance-first MDR delivery — all essential for organizations navigating today’s regulatory and threat landscape.The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection And Response Services In Europe, Q3 2025. Tope Olufon with Jinan Budge, Angela Lozada, Bill Nagel. September 3, 2025Discover more about ESET MDR services and our XDR-enabling solution.Find out how ESET helps businesses comply with cyber insurance and regulations.Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here About ESETESETprovides cutting-edge cybersecurity to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown—securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow our social media, podcasts, and blogs.

