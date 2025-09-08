UF-Tools Expands Global Reach with Wholesale Screwdriver Sets for Retail Chains

42 in 1 Screwdriver Set Ratchet Wrench 46-in-1 Screwdriver Set KS-710030-30 meters miniature laser rangefinder

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UF-Tools, a leading precision tool manufacturer from China, announced today the expansion of its global wholesale program for screwdriver sets, aiming to support international retail chains and distributors with high-quality, customizable, and certified tool solutions.With years of manufacturing experience and a diverse product portfolio, UF-Tools has become a trusted supplier to global markets, providing precision screwdriver sets, electric screwdriver kits, ratchet sets, and tweezers for electronics repair. The company’s official website, uf-tools.com, now highlights wholesale and OEM/ODM services tailored to overseas buyers, including large retailers, importers, and e-commerce platforms.Meeting the Needs of International Retail ChainsRetail chains and hardware distributors around the world face rising demand for versatile, durable, and competitively priced toolkits. UF-Tools addresses this demand by offering screwdriver sets ranging from 13-in-1 portable kits to 62-in-1 professional solutions. Each set can be customized with logos, packaging, and certifications, making them suitable for private label brands and retail-ready distribution.Global Standards and CertificationsUF-Tools products are manufactured under strict quality management systems and comply with international certifications such as CE. This ensures that retail partners in Europe, North America, and beyond receive products that meet both performance expectations and regulatory standards. The company also provides fast global shipping solutions, making it easier for distributors to manage inventory across multiple markets.OEM and ODM Services for Custom SolutionsBeyond wholesale supply, UF-Tools specializes in OEM and ODM services. Whether for retail chains looking to create exclusive tool lines or Amazon sellers aiming to differentiate their products, UF-Tools provides design, packaging, and branding support to help customers achieve market success.“Retailers today are looking for reliable partners that not only deliver quality products but also offer flexibility in customization and supply chain solutions,” said [Spokesperson/CEO]. “At UF-Tools, we are committed to empowering our partners with screwdriver sets that combine precision, durability, and affordability.”About UF-ToolsUF-Tools is a professional manufacturer of precision screwdriver sets and repair tools, serving global retailers, wholesalers, and e-commerce platforms. With a mission of delivering “Power in Your Hands”, the company continues to expand its product innovation, customization services, and global partnerships.For more information on wholesale screwdriver sets and partnership opportunities, visit www.uf-tools.com

