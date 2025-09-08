Monster Jam is more than a motorsport, it’s a movement...We’re building a line that’s not only fun and imaginative, but worthy of the adrenaline-fueled legacy Monster Jam represents.” — Henri Salameh

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monster Jam Teams Up with Thumbs Up to Launch First-Ever Handheld Digital Trucks and Handheld Arcade Consoles

You Tec Limited (part of the Santok Group), operating under its consumer lifestyle brand Thumbs Up, has announced an exciting licensing partnership with Monster Jam, the most action-packed motorsports event on four wheels.

The deal grants You Tec the rights to design, manufacture, and distribute a groundbreaking range of Monster Jam Digital Trucks and handheld arcade-style game consoles, targeting fans across EMEA, North America, Australia, and New Zealand.

This new line will bring Monster Jam’s legendary trucks to life in a digital format for the first time ever - combining the nostalgia of handheld gaming with the raw energy of iconic trucks like Grave Digger™, Megalodon™, Max-D™, and El Toro Loco™.

Thumbs Up, a division of You Tec, is widely known for creating innovative, design-led consumer tech, toys, and gifts that blend nostalgia, functionality, and fun. With a reputation for turning iconic brands into globally successful products - including collaborations with Atari, Care Bears, Original Stormtrooper, and more - Thumbs Up! continues to push the boundaries of licensed product experiences for both kids and collectors.

Henri Salameh, SVP, Global Commercial & Marketing Director of the Santok Group, commented: “Monster Jam is more than a motorsport, it’s a movement. To be entrusted with transforming these larger-than-life machines into interactive, collectible digital experiences is both a privilege and a responsibility. We’re building a line that’s not only fun and imaginative, but worthy of the adrenaline-fueled legacy Monster Jam represents.”

Tanya Dervish, Head of Licensing at You Tec Limited, added: “This partnership is so exciting for us. It perfectly blends our innovation in consumer tech and toys with a brand that is much loved by people around the world. I believe this range will resonate so well with fans and deliver something that is fresh to the market and completely authentic to Monster Jam.”

Set to hit shelves in 2026, the collection will be available through mass retail, e-commerce, department stores, toy specialty stores, and more.

This collaboration marks another bold step in Thumbs Up’s continued evolution into a powerhouse of licensed consumer tech and digital play.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.