Dryad Global to Host High-Impact LISW 2025 Seminar on Maritime Cyber Defence & Risk Intelligence
Dryad Global today announced Navigating the Future: Maritime Cyber Defence, Maritime Cybersecurity & Risk Intelligence, a free, two-hour seminar during London International Shipping Week 2025 that brings together leading practitioners in maritime cyber, risk intelligence, and law to address how the sector can protect vessels, ports, and digital infrastructure amid escalating threats.
“Shipping is contending with cyberattacks on OT/IT systems, geopolitical shocks, and tightening regulatory requirements — all at once,” said Corey Ranslem, CEO of Dryad Global and seminar moderator. “This session focuses on the real controls, contracts, and playbooks that reduce risk where it matters: on the bridge, in the SOC, across ports — and in the boardroom.”
Event Details
Title: Navigating the Future: Maritime Cyber Defence, Maritime Cybersecurity & Risk Intelligence
When: Tuesday 16 September 2025, 11:00–13:00 (Registration from 10:30)
Where: Norton Rose Fulbright LLP, 3 More London Riverside, London, SE1 2AQ
Cost: Free to attend (limited places; advance registration required)
Register: Navigating the Future: Maritime Cyber Defence, Maritime Cybersecurity & Risk Intelligence (LISW 2025) - https://www.dryadglobal.com/navigating-the-future-maritime-cyber-defence-and-risk-intelligence
Why this event matters
Cyber threats, geopolitical tension, and evolving environmental/data regulations are converging to create unprecedented operational risk for shipping. From bridge systems and port OT to contracts and compliance, the attack surface is expanding — and so are the consequences. This LISW 2025 seminar provides concise, actionable insight into today’s risks and how to build resilience across fleets and port operations.
Programme
10:30–11:00 — Registration (tea, coffee, water)
11:00–11:45 — Panel 1: The 2025 Maritime Threat Picture: Cyber, Geopolitics & Regulatory Risk for Shipping
11:45–12:15 — Networking break (tea, coffee, biscuits & pastries)
12:15–13:00 — Panel 2: From ECDIS to Endpoint: Building Cyber-Resilient Fleets, Ports & Supply Chains
Panel 1 (11:00–11:45)
The 2025 Maritime Threat Picture: Cyber, Geopolitics & Regulatory Risk for Shipping
Focus: Real-world drivers across the fleet/port ecosystem — intrusion vectors, OT/IT convergence, threat actors, regulatory exposure, insurance, and legal liabilities.
Moderator
Corey Ranslem, CEO, Dryad Global
Panellists
Philip Roche, Partner, Norton Rose Fulbright
Lord Jeffrey Mountevans, Chair, Maritime Security Advisory Group (former Lord Mayor of London)
Phil Davies, Senior Systems Engineer, Arctic Wolf
Attendees will learn
How geopolitical flashpoints shape maritime cyber risk and insurance exposure
The top attack paths into vessel and port operations — and how they’re changing
Where the biggest legal/compliance pitfalls now lie for shipowners and managers
Practical intelligence signals that indicate risk is rising
Panel 2 (12:15–13:00)
From ECDIS to Endpoint: Building Cyber-Resilient Fleets, Ports & Supply Chains
Focus: Deployable defences and governance — EDR/SOC models, OT network segmentation, secure satcom/remote ops, incident response, insurance/transfer, and board-level oversight.
Moderator
Corey Ranslem, CEO, Dryad Global
Panellists
Jonathan Ball, Partner (IP & Technology Disputes), Norton Rose Fulbright
Drew Jackson, Director of Operations, Ground Control
Phil Davies, Senior Systems Engineer, Arctic Wolf
Tancred Lucy, Vice President, Acrisure
Attendees will learn
Which controls reduce real risk fastest in vessel and port environments
SOC options that work for maritime (in-house, co-managed, MDR)
How to segment and harden OT networks without disrupting operations
Insurance, contracts, and incident playbooks that support resilience — and recovery
Who should attend
Shipowners, operators, DPA/CSOs, and fleet managers
Port & terminal leaders and harbour authorities
P&I Clubs, brokers, banks, and maritime financiers
CIOs/CISOs, OT/IT security and risk leaders
Legal, compliance, and assurance teams across maritime
Speaker comment
“Regulators, insurers and counterparties increasingly expect evidence of robust controls and governance,” added Jonathan Ball, Partner at Norton Rose Fulbright. “We’ll discuss contract terms, incident readiness, and dispute-avoidance measures that align with today’s risk environment.”
Registration
Seats are limited. Secure your place for this LISW 2025 seminar on maritime cyber defence, cybersecurity, and risk intelligence.
Register now: Navigating the Future: Maritime Cyber Defence, Maritime Cybersecurity & Risk Intelligence: https://www.dryadglobal.com/navigating-the-future-maritime-cyber-defence-and-risk-intelligence
About Us
Dryad Global is a leading provider of risk intelligence, maritime security, and cyber protection services, empowering global commercial operators to make informed decisions based on real-time intelligence. Dryad's solutions cover a wide range of risks, including geopolitical threats, cyber intrusions, maritime crime, and environmental regulations. Their innovative platforms, like the Secure Voyager Hub, provide 24/7 monitoring, predictive analytics, and actionable insights to ensure safe and compliant maritime operations.
Follow Dryad Global on LinkedIn
Contact Us
www.dryadglobal.com
Meredyth Grant
Charlie Charlie One Ltd
+44 8434558020
meredyth@charliecharlieone.co.uk
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.