Dryad Global to Host High-Impact LISW 2025 Seminar on Maritime Cyber Defence & Risk Intelligence

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two expert panels will unpack the 2025 threat picture and practical solutions for fleets, ports, and supply chains — Tuesday 16 September, Norton Rose Fulbright, London.Dryad Global today announced Navigating the Future: Maritime Cyber Defence, Maritime Cybersecurity & Risk Intelligence, a free, two-hour seminar during London International Shipping Week 2025 that brings together leading practitioners in maritime cyber, risk intelligence, and law to address how the sector can protect vessels, ports, and digital infrastructure amid escalating threats.“Shipping is contending with cyberattacks on OT/IT systems, geopolitical shocks, and tightening regulatory requirements — all at once,” said Corey Ranslem, CEO of Dryad Global and seminar moderator. “This session focuses on the real controls, contracts, and playbooks that reduce risk where it matters: on the bridge, in the SOC, across ports — and in the boardroom.”Event DetailsTitle: Navigating the Future: Maritime Cyber Defence, Maritime Cybersecurity & Risk IntelligenceWhen: Tuesday 16 September 2025, 11:00–13:00 (Registration from 10:30)Where: Norton Rose Fulbright LLP, 3 More London Riverside, London, SE1 2AQCost: Free to attend (limited places; advance registration required)Register: Navigating the Future: Maritime Cyber Defence, Maritime Cybersecurity & Risk Intelligence (LISW 2025) - https://www.dryadglobal.com/navigating-the-future-maritime-cyber-defence-and-risk-intelligence Why this event mattersCyber threats, geopolitical tension, and evolving environmental/data regulations are converging to create unprecedented operational risk for shipping. From bridge systems and port OT to contracts and compliance, the attack surface is expanding — and so are the consequences. This LISW 2025 seminar provides concise, actionable insight into today’s risks and how to build resilience across fleets and port operations.Programme10:30–11:00 — Registration (tea, coffee, water)11:00–11:45 — Panel 1: The 2025 Maritime Threat Picture: Cyber, Geopolitics & Regulatory Risk for Shipping11:45–12:15 — Networking break (tea, coffee, biscuits & pastries)12:15–13:00 — Panel 2: From ECDIS to Endpoint: Building Cyber-Resilient Fleets, Ports & Supply ChainsPanel 1 (11:00–11:45)The 2025 Maritime Threat Picture: Cyber, Geopolitics & Regulatory Risk for ShippingFocus: Real-world drivers across the fleet/port ecosystem — intrusion vectors, OT/IT convergence, threat actors, regulatory exposure, insurance, and legal liabilities.ModeratorCorey Ranslem, CEO, Dryad GlobalPanellistsPhilip Roche, Partner, Norton Rose FulbrightLord Jeffrey Mountevans, Chair, Maritime Security Advisory Group (former Lord Mayor of London)Phil Davies, Senior Systems Engineer, Arctic WolfAttendees will learnHow geopolitical flashpoints shape maritime cyber risk and insurance exposureThe top attack paths into vessel and port operations — and how they’re changingWhere the biggest legal/compliance pitfalls now lie for shipowners and managersPractical intelligence signals that indicate risk is risingPanel 2 (12:15–13:00)From ECDIS to Endpoint: Building Cyber-Resilient Fleets, Ports & Supply ChainsFocus: Deployable defences and governance — EDR/SOC models, OT network segmentation, secure satcom/remote ops, incident response, insurance/transfer, and board-level oversight.ModeratorCorey Ranslem, CEO, Dryad GlobalPanellistsJonathan Ball, Partner (IP & Technology Disputes), Norton Rose FulbrightDrew Jackson, Director of Operations, Ground ControlPhil Davies, Senior Systems Engineer, Arctic WolfTancred Lucy, Vice President, AcrisureAttendees will learnWhich controls reduce real risk fastest in vessel and port environmentsSOC options that work for maritime (in-house, co-managed, MDR)How to segment and harden OT networks without disrupting operationsInsurance, contracts, and incident playbooks that support resilience — and recoveryWho should attendShipowners, operators, DPA/CSOs, and fleet managersPort & terminal leaders and harbour authoritiesP&I Clubs, brokers, banks, and maritime financiersCIOs/CISOs, OT/IT security and risk leadersLegal, compliance, and assurance teams across maritimeSpeaker comment“Regulators, insurers and counterparties increasingly expect evidence of robust controls and governance,” added Jonathan Ball, Partner at Norton Rose Fulbright. “We’ll discuss contract terms, incident readiness, and dispute-avoidance measures that align with today’s risk environment.”RegistrationSeats are limited. Secure your place for this LISW 2025 seminar on maritime cyber defence, cybersecurity, and risk intelligence.Register now: Navigating the Future: Maritime Cyber Defence, Maritime Cybersecurity & Risk Intelligence: https://www.dryadglobal.com/navigating-the-future-maritime-cyber-defence-and-risk-intelligence About UsDryad Global is a leading provider of risk intelligence, maritime security, and cyber protection services, empowering global commercial operators to make informed decisions based on real-time intelligence. Dryad's solutions cover a wide range of risks, including geopolitical threats, cyber intrusions, maritime crime, and environmental regulations. Their innovative platforms, like the Secure Voyager Hub, provide 24/7 monitoring, predictive analytics, and actionable insights to ensure safe and compliant maritime operations.Contact Us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.