Gastech 2025 to Welcome Global Energy Leaders for Industry-Defining Dialogue on Security, Innovation and Transformation

MILAN, ITALY, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --• Starting tomorrow, Gastech 2025 will convene more than 50,000 attendees over four days, uniting government ministers, industry leaders, and innovators from 150 different countries around pressing energy priorities.• The event will be launched by Doug Burgum, U.S. Secretary of the Interior, who will speak on the U.S.’ energy ambitions following the major trade deal with the EU, while newly confirmed Ditte Juul Jørgensen, Director-General of Energy at European Commission, offers the European perspective.• Gastech’s opening ceremony will also feature H.E. Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Minister of Environment & Energy Security, Italy, as he offers insight into Italy’s strategy to meet immediate energy security needs and fuel long-term economic goals.• Dedicated Natural Gas and LNG, Climatetech, Hydrogen, and AI::Energy programmes, alongside its world-class exhibition, will showcase and accelerate the next generation of solutions and technologies transforming the global energy ecosystem.The global energy community will arrive in Milan tomorrow for Gastech 2025, the world’s largest exhibition and conference for natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, climate technologies and AI in energy. Taking place at Fiera Milano from 9–12 September, the event – now in its 53rd year - will welcome more than 50,000 attendees, 1,000 international exhibitors, and 1,000 expert speakers, including government ministers, CEOs, investors, and pioneering innovators.This year’s programme is defined by an outstanding line-up of government and business leaders. Twenty-six ministers, representing key energy economies from Italy, Hungary, Egypt, Iraq, Nigeria, Mauritania, Morocco, Libya, and others, will headline ministerial forums addressing market stability, supply chains, decarbonisation, and investment priorities for the coming decade.The confirmed attendance of Ditte Juul Jørgensen, Director-General of Energy at the European Commission, alongside U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, together in Europe for the first time, positions Gastech at the centre of the global energy conversation. Amid geopolitical disruptions and growing demand, their presence in Milan highlights the importance of transatlantic partnerships in strengthening energy security, stability, and affordability.Private sector leaders will also take centre stage, as CEOs from the energy sector’s most influential players - including Wael Sawan (Shell), Patrick Pouyanné (TotalEnergies), Claudio Descalzi (Eni), Jack Fusco (Cheniere Energy), Russell Hardy (Vitol), and Michael Lewis (Uniper) - will join over 1,000 C-suite speakers to discuss strategies for energy resilience, market transformation and the integration of new technologies. Contributions from Fatih Birol (IEA) and H.E. Jassim Al-Shirawi (IEF) will bring further institutional depth, ensuring the dialogue is anchored by global analysis and actionable frameworks for collaboration.With a backdrop of rapid population growth, increased electricity consumption and accelerating decarbonisation pressure, Gastech 2025 will focus on pragmatic solutions and breakthrough innovations that enable the world to meet growing energy demand while reducing emissions. Delegates will have the opportunity to engage in 160+ sessions, from leadership roundtables to technical and commercial conferences, each designed to deliver actionable outcomes and partnerships.Alongside its high-level conferences, Gastech 2025 will also host its industry-leading exhibition, featuring more than 1,000 global exhibitors and 20+ country pavilions. The exhibition floor will showcase solutions from industry giants, innovative SMEs, and start-ups, as well as dedicated zones for hydrogen, Climatetech, AI, and shipping & marine, reflecting the pillars of tomorrow’s energy system.Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, said:"The energy world is watching. Milan this week is where governments and companies will forge understanding, agree priorities and translate ambition into action. The opportunity and responsibility, to improve lives through reliable, accessible and cleaner energy has never been clearer."This week, Gastech will reaffirm its role as the leading meeting place for the global energy community. With voices from every sector and region represented, the event will once again shape the global agenda for energy security, resilience, and transformation worldwide.EndsNotes to EditorAbout GastechGastech is the world’s largest conference and exhibition for natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, climate technologies, and AI in energy. It attracts more than 50,000 attendees, 7,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors, and 1,000 speakers from over 150 countries. Gastech serves as the industry’s premier platform where government officials, global business leaders, disruptors, innovators, and students converge to engage in meaningful conversations that power a sustainable energy future. This year, Gastech will take place at the Fiera Milano, from 9-12 September 2025.Media wishing to attend:Follow us on social media channels @Gastechevent and use #GastechFor media enquiries, contact: luke.mcneil@panterra.global / +44 74 7157 2732For media partnerships, contact: marketing@gastechevent.com / +44 77 1413 4683For more information, please visit www.gastechevent.com About dmgeventsdmg events is one of the leading global event organisers, working across several key industries. Its energy portfolio includes some of the biggest events in the sector, such as ADIPEC, India Energy Week, the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES), World Utilities Congress, and the Global Energy Show.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.