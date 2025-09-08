Satellite Internet Market to Reach $18.59 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 20.4%

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global satellite internet market generated $2.93 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $18.59 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 20.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, top investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Surge in need for satellite internet in rural areas, advancement in communication technology across the globe, and growth in supportive government regulation across developing nations drive the growth of the global satellite internet market. However, implementation and maintenance cost of satellite broadband communication system hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and cloud computing in space sector create new opportunities in the coming years.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12837 Impact of COVID-19 on Satellite Internet Market-The need for providing a host of voice, data, and broadcast communications solutions for organizations, government customers, and consumers around the globe has augmented the demand for satellite internet during COVID crisis.In addition, the companies and governments are collaborating to provide a number of initiatives to offer community and employee support during the pandemic.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global satellite internet market based on band type, end user, and region.Based on band type, the C-band segment held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the K-band segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 22.7% from 2021 to 2030.Based on end user, the commercial user segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global satellite internet market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the individual segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 22.3% from 2021 to 2030.For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12837 Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifth of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global satellite internet market analyzed in the research include Embratel, Eutelsat Communications SA, Freedomsat, Hughes Network Systems, LLC, OneWeb, Singtel, Skycasters, SpaceX, Viasat, Inc, and Wireless Innovations, Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their foothold in the satellite internet industry.Browse More Trending Reports :Metaverse MarketCatalogue MarketNext Generation Computing MarketSoftware as a Service (SaaS) marketHigh Dynamic Range MarketConnected Enterprise MarketTax management MarketAbout Us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.