JAECOO J7 SHS Redefines Hybrid Mobility in UAE as Smart, Green, Limitless

OMODA&JAECOO is set to transform the way people drive in the UAE with the launch of the JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System). OMODA&JAECOO is set to transform the way people drive in the UAE with the launch of the JAECOO J7 SHS.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OMODA&JAECOO is set to transform the way people drive in the UAE with the launch of the JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) in the middle of September.Designed for drivers who want the comfort of electric power without the worry of running out of charge, the JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) brings a new level of freedom, efficiency, and sustainability to daily life.With its ultra-long driving range of more than 1,200 kilometers on a single tank and charge, the JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) gives UAE motorists the confidence to travel anywhere – from city commutes in Dubai to weekend getaways in Fujairah – without worrying about frequent refueling or charging stops. For everyday urban trips, it offers up to 90 kilometers of pure electric driving, ensuring a quiet, emission-free journey perfect for school runs, office commutes, or shopping.This unique balance of electric and fuel power means drivers enjoy the smooth, silent drive of an EV in the city while still having the reassurance of fuel backup for long inter-Emirate drives or desert adventures. With fuel consumption of less than 6 liters per 100 kilometers, the JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) also helps motorists save at the pump while reducing their environmental footprint.At the heart of the JAECOO J7 SHS is OMODA&JAECOO’s Super Hybrid System (SHS) – a smart combination of an advanced engine, an efficient transmission, and a powerful battery. Working together, these three parts give drivers the best of everything: long driving range, excellent fuel savings, strong performance, and reliable safety – all in one car.Built for the UAE’s demanding conditions, the JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) is engineered to perform reliably in extreme heat, heavy traffic, and long-distance travel. Its advanced safety features – including intelligent lane support, automatic emergency braking, and rapid-response battery protection – ensure peace of mind for families on the road.Beyond efficiency and safety, the JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) is designed to delight. Its bold exterior design stands out on the road, while inside, drivers are welcomed by a panoramic sunroof, customizable ambient lighting, and a high-tech infotainment system that connects seamlessly with smartphones. For outdoor enthusiasts, the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function even allows powering external devices during picnics, camping, or emergencies.“Drivers in the UAE lead busy, dynamic lives that take them from city streets to desert highways. The JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) is built to match that lifestyle – offering long range, eco-friendly urban driving, and the confidence to go anywhere without compromise,” said Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA&JAECOO Automobile International.The JAECOO J7 SHS is the first in OMODA&JAECOO’s Super Hybrid family to launch in the UAE, setting the stage for a new era of smarter, cleaner, and more versatile mobility.In July, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO secured the 233rd spot on the 2025 Fortune Global 500 list and surpassed 5 million vehicle exports worldwide, achieving the landmark “Dual 500” milestone and reinforcing its rapid global growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.