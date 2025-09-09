Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the size of the real-world asset (RWA) tokenization market has experienced a quick expansion. The projections show an increase from $0.59 billion in 2024 to $0.67 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. This remarkable growth in the past years has been as a result of an escalating demand for liquid assets, an increase in the adoption of blockchain in financial services, a mounting interest in alternative investments, increased clearness in regulations concerning digital securities, and the growing inefficiencies in conventional asset management.

In the coming years, we anticipate rapid expansion in the tokenization market size of real-world assets (RWA), with predictions for it reaching $1.07 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. This growth is expected to spring from factors such as burgeoning institutional interest in tokenized assets, an increasing demand for modular ownership models, broader adoption of digital custody systems, escalating security issues, and growing calls for immediate settlement and openness. Key trends in this forecast period involve the progression in cross-chain tokenization platforms, the sophisticated incorporation of artificial intelligence in tokenized asset management, the creation of compliant tokenized investment structures, the innovation in on-chain identification and customer knowledge solutions, along with the evolution of immediate asset valuation tools.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization Market Landscape?

The surge in smartphone usage is predicted to stimulate the progression of the real-world asset (RWA) tokenization market. A smartphone, being a compact electronic gadget, unifies mobile communication, internet usage, and computing capabilities, facilitating users to interact, surf the web, and operate various apps. The broadening penetration of smartphones, fuelled by the increased affordability of these devices, is making sophisticated mobile technology widely available. Smartphones aid RWA tokenization by providing users rapid and effortless admittance to platforms allowing them to securely invest in, keep track, and trade tokenized physical assets at their convenience. As an example, in February 2023, a study by Uswitch Limited, a UK-based online and telephone comparison services provider, reported that there were 71.8 million active mobile connections in 2022, which signifies an uptick of 3.8% from 2021. Additionally, by 2025, the UK's population will reach 68.3 million, and 95% of the populace will possess smartphones. Consequently, the escalating adoption of smartphones is fuelling the expansion of the real-world asset (RWA) tokenization market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization Market?

Major players in the Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization Global Market Report 2025 include:

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization Market In The Future?

Leading businesses in the market for tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) are shifting their focus towards producing innovative solutions, like blockchain-based tokenized funds. This move aims to uplift liquidity, promote efficiency, and establish transparency while handling real-world financial tools. These blockchain-based tokenized funds are essentially digital versions of conventional assets which are listed on blockchain frameworks. This makes fractional ownership, on-the-spot settlements, and worldwide ease of access possible. For instance, Fasanara Capital Ltd, an investment management firm from the UK, introduced a tokenized money market fund on the Polygon blockchain, the Fasanara MMF Token (FAST), in January 2025. The purpose of this fund is to merge the dependability of standard money market instruments with the effectiveness and clearness of blockchain technology. Utilizing the scalable facility of Polygon boosts real-time settlement, broader distribution, and eases fund management. Regulatory compliance is ensured with the use of ERC-3643 smart contracts, providing investors an accelerated, more transparent and economical method to access money market investments.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization Market

The real-world asset (rwa) tokenization market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Token Type: Security Tokens, Utility Tokens, Hybrid Tokens

2) By Asset Class: Real Estate, Commodities, Art And Collectibles, Intellectual Property, Other Asset Classes

3) By Blockchain Network: Public, Private, Consortium

4) By Application: Investment, Trading, Asset Financing, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Security Tokens: Equity Tokens, Debt Tokens, Real Estate Tokens, Commodity-Backed Tokens, Fund Tokens

2) By Utility Tokens: Access Tokens, Service Tokens, Payment Tokens, Platform Tokens, Governance Tokens

3) By Hybrid Tokens: Equity Utility Tokens, Asset Utility Tokens, Governance Security Tokens, Dividend Utility Tokens, Rights-Based Tokens

Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the real-world asset (RWA) tokenization market. The fastest-growing region projected for this market in the estimated period is Asia-Pacific. The regions discussed in the report on the global real-world asset (RWA) tokenization market include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

