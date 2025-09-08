Longshow Textiles China Textile Factory Unveils State-of-the-Art Facility, Boosting Global Production Capacity by 40% Longshow Textiles China Textile Factory Unveils State-of-the-Art Facility, Boosting Global Production Capacity by 40% Longshow Textiles China Textile Factory Unveils State-of-the-Art Facility, Boosting Global Production Capacity by 40% Longshow Textiles China Textile Factory Unveils State-of-the-Art Facility, Boosting Global Production Capacity by 40% Longshow Textiles China Textile Factory Unveils State-of-the-Art Facility, Boosting Global Production Capacity by 40%

SHIJIAZHUANG, CHINA, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Longshow Textiles, a trustworthy brand in manufacturing high-quality bedding and textiles for the hospitality and home markets, today announced the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art production facility in Qiu County, Hebei, China.Spanning over three acres, the new site features an 80,000+ square foot production area and is now fully operational. The facility is expected to contribute 40% of the company’s new production capacity, significantly enhancing its ability to meet the growing demands of a diverse global clientele.This new plant marks Longshow's fourth major production site, reinforcing its integrated "design-to-delivery" model. Trusted by clients in over 100 countries—from major resort procurement divisions to direct-to-consumer retail brands—Longshow combines special design, rigorous engineering, and scalable manufacturing to deliver products of exceptional quality.Engineered for Excellence: Hospitality & Home CollectionsHospitality Solutions: Longshow bedding fabric supplier excels in providing premium bedding and bath products engineered for the demanding hospitality environment. Designed for exceptional durability and guest satisfaction, they are built to withstand rigorous daily use and industrial laundering. Every product arrives at the customer's warehouse thoughtfully packaged, ready for service straight from the box, ensuring efficiency and ease.Home Bedding Collections: The home line features high-end sheet sets, comforters, and blankets, meticulously crafted from the world's finest materials. These include the highest-grade soft cotton, cooling viscose from bamboo, linen, and mulberry silk. Each special blend and bedding set designs are created to provide unparalleled comfort and elevate the everyday rest experience.A Foundation of Sustainable InnovationLongshow's expansion is built upon a deep commitment to pioneering sustainability within the textile industry. The company partners closely with its suppliers to integrate eco-friendly practices into every production stage, from sustainable raw material farming to responsible dyeing techniques. Driven by a forward-looking vision, Longshow remains dedicated to leading the industry toward a more sustainable future.About Longshow Textiles:Longshow Textiles is a leading textile manufacturer in China and innovator in the textile industry, specializing in high-quality bedding and fabrics for the global hotel and home markets. With a presence in over 100 countries, four state-of-the-art productionfacilities, and an unwavering commitment to quality, durability, and sustainability, Longshow is the trusted partner for brands and businesses worldwide.Media Contacts:info@longshowtextile.com86-311-8529-386286-311-8529-6176

