Westin Desaru Coast Resort Elevates Guest Engagement With CAYIN Digital Signage

TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Westin Desaru Coast Resort has partnered with CAYIN Technology to revolutionize guest communication and operational efficiency through the deployment of the CMS-WS server paired with CAYIN Signage Player. This digital signage solution delivers dynamic, real-time updates across the resort’s lobby, restaurants, meeting rooms, and convention spaces.With 14 strategically installed displays, the resort now greets guests with vibrant branded messages, timely event information, and personalized promotions that enhance both ambiance and satisfaction. From corporate gatherings in the grand ballroom to casual dining experiences, CAYIN’s digital signage ensures every guest encounter feels seamless and engaging.“CAYIN’s system is user-friendly, easy to handle, and empowers our team to update content quickly and independently,” said the Westin Desaru Coast Resort team. “It has reduced staff workload, improved communication, and created a seamless guest experience. With CAYIN and Hola Media’s support, we are confident in our future-ready hospitality journey.”Beyond the visual impact, the resort has achieved streamlined operations by replacing manual updates with CAYIN’s intuitive content management platform. Staff can now make quick changes without IT expertise, significantly reducing workload while maintaining a consistent brand presence. The solution’s scalability ensures that the resort is well-prepared for future digital expansion.The project was implemented in collaboration with Hola Media Sdn Bhd, CAYIN’s trusted local partner in Malaysia. Hola Media provided end-to-end integration, including solution design, installation, staff training, and ongoing support. Their hospitality-focused expertise made the transition effortless and ensured that the digital signage system aligned seamlessly with the resort’s workflow.With this deployment, the Westin Desaru Coast Resort demonstrates how luxury hotels can embrace future-ready digital transformation to deliver memorable guest experiences while optimizing resources. CAYIN Technology’s digital signage solutions continue to empower hotel and resort brands worldwide to combine innovation with operational excellence.About CAYIN TechnologyCAYIN Technology offers a complete portfolio of digital signage solutions, including media players, servers, and cloud platforms, designed for applications across various industries such as retail, education, healthcare, transportation, and hospitality. With more than 20 years of expertise, CAYIN helps organizations communicate smarter and engage audiences more effectively.For more information, visit: www.cayintech.com

