OPPOLIA Home to Unveil 2025 Collection and Dealer Program at FIND - Design Fair Asia

OPPOLIA Exhibition Invitation

OPPOLIA to showcase 2025 collection & dealer program at FIND - Design Fair Asia, highlighting innovation, eco-luxury & new partnerships.

SINGAPORE, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OPPOLIA Home , a leading name in premium cabinetry and whole-home design solutions, will participate in the prestigious FIND - Design Fair Asia in September 2025. This highly anticipated event will take place at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore, positioning OPPOLIA at the heart of Asia's most influential design gathering.OPPOLIA Booth: 1D68, HALL BEvent Date: September 11th to 13th, 2025Opening Hours: 10:00 AM – 06:00 PMAbout FIND – Design Fair AsiaKnown as Southeast Asia's premier trade show and design exhibition, FIND brings together over 250 international brands. The event attracts over 12,000 design professionals, architects, interior designers, and property developers from across the Asia-Pacific region. During the fair, visitors will be able to see the latest innovations in furniture, lighting, kitchenware, bathroom solutions, surfaces, and homeware, and make connections, establish business relationships, and explore the latest trends in the industry.About OPPOLIA HomeWith decades of experience providing full home furnishing solutions (including kitchens, wardrobes, bathrooms, furniture, doors, and windows), OPPOLIA Home has established itself as a market leader in the Asia home decor market. Designed with Italian design principles and precision engineering, OPPOLIA's products achieve a flawless balance between aesthetic appeal and practical functionality. Over the past few years, OPPOLIA's premium home solutions have won numerous awards from institutions such as A'design, MUSE, and IAI design, presenting outstanding performance in creativity and aesthetics.This year, OPPOLIA will present the latest kitchen designs that aim to maximize functionality while maintaining an elegant aesthetic. The kitchen provides a wide range of innovative storage solutions, integrated appliances, and customizable layouts in order to accommodate various space constraints and culinary needs. Further, at the fair, OPPOLIA will also demonstrate its eco-friendly manufacturing processes and use of formaldehyde-free and antibacterial materials without sacrificing luxury.Visit OPPOLIA and Talk to ProfessionalsWith the release of the dealer program in 2025, during the event, you will be able to discuss market-specific strategies and partnership opportunities with OPPOLIA's business development managers. OPPOLIA offers dealers a comprehensive range of home furnishing products to expand their portfolio, advanced manufacturing systems with 1.4 million square metres of intelligent production space, and exclusive financial support for dealers' improvement. Additionally, as an experienced provider of custom cabinetry and furniture, the company will also arrange for a dedicated team available to discuss potential collaboration opportunities for upcoming residential and commercial projects in Singapore and Asia. Visit OPPOLIA Home at FIND Design Fair Asia from September 11-13, 2025, at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Booth 1D68, HALL B, and discover how their design solutions can transform living spaces and business opportunities alike.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.