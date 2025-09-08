Photograph from “Alchemy of 13” Runway Show by Outhouse.

Heritance Aarah Partners with Outhouse for “Alchemy of 13” – A Fusion of Luxury Hospitality and Bold Design

RAA ATOLL, NORTHERN PROVINCE, MALDIVES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heritance Aarah, the Maldives’ premier all-inclusive luxury resort, proudly announces its role as the exclusive presenting partner for the “Alchemy of 13” Runway Show by Outhouse, marking the jewellery brand’s 13th anniversary. This collaboration exemplifies the resort’s commitment to curating transformative, art-driven experiences for discerning travellers.

Located in the pristine Raa Atoll, Heritance Aarah has established itself as a benchmark for luxury hospitality in the Maldives. As a flagship property of the Heritance Hotels & Resorts brand, the resort offers guests an unparalleled all-inclusive experience combining refined Maldivian hospitality, world-class gastronomy and thoughtfully curated adventures. From its award-winning dining venues led by celebrated chefs to immersive cultural and marine experiences, Heritance Aarah redefines what luxury means in the Maldives—seamlessly blending indulgence with authenticity and sustainability.

The partnership with Outhouse represents a shared vision: merging the worlds of high design and high-end hospitality to create moments of transformation. The “Alchemy” collection, inspired by the mysticism of the number thirteen, resonates with Heritance Aarah’s philosophy of renewal, balance, and purposeful living. Just as Outhouse transforms raw materials into powerful, meaningful creations, Heritance Aarah transforms every guest stay into an unforgettable journey.

Speaking about the collaboration, Stasshani Jayawardena (Chairperson Aitken Spence PLC) said:

“At Heritance Aarah, we believe in creating experiences that go beyond traditional luxury. Partnering with Outhouse allows us to celebrate artistry in all its forms—through design, culture, and the unique sense of place our island offers. Together, we aim to inspire our guests with experiences that are as meaningful as they are beautiful.”

The “Alchemy of 13” Runway Show will be the first of several initiatives between the two brands, with future projects planned to integrate Outhouse’s bold aesthetics into the resort’s immersive lifestyle offerings.

