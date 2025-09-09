Specialty Coffee Shops Market to Exceed US $104.03 Billion by 2029, with 10.3% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Specialty Coffee Shops Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent years, there has been a significant expansion in the market size of specialty coffee shops. It is predicted to rise from $63.57 billion in 2024 to $70.33 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The past growth is attributed to factors such as urbanization and changes in lifestyle, an increase in disposable income, western coffee culture influence, the need for social gathering places, and an uptick in premium beverage consumption.

The market size of specialized coffee shops is projected to experience a significant surge in the coming years, with expectations to reach $104.03 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. Factors like the burgeoning demand for personalization and customization, the emphasis on health and wellness, a thriving youth population, the proliferation of remote work, and the heightened awareness of sustainability contribute towards this growth. Several noteworthy trends expected to unraveled during this period include enhancement in brewing equipment technology, innovations in mobile app-based orders, research and development initiatives for specialty blends, the advent of sustainable packaging, and smart cafe automation solutions being brought to the fore.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Specialty Coffee Shops Market?

The specialty coffee shops market is projected to expand, driven by the increasing preference for high-quality coffee experiences. These experiences involve ethically sourced, expertly brewed coffee drinks that underscore distinctive flavors and artisanal preparation methods to deliver a more enriching and satisfying drinking experience. The quest for premium coffee experiences is being fuelled by consumers' rising interest in personalized and genuine beverage experiences. This trend has become particularly prevalent amongst modern, younger consumers who are increasingly valuing individuality, transparency, and sensory depth in their products as opposed to mass-produced, standardized alternatives. Specialty coffee shops facilitate these premium coffee experiences through stylishly crafted environments, highly skilled baristas, and tailor-made brewing techniques that elevate daily coffee consumption to a rich, cultural and sensory indulgence. For example, in June 2022, the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), a non-profit organization in the US, reported that in 2022, 62% of all coffee cups consumed the previous day were specialty coffee beverages, up from 56% in January 2021. Therefore, it's clear that growing demand for superior coffee experiences is propelling the expansion of the specialty coffee shops market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Specialty Coffee Shops Market?

Major players in the Specialty Coffee Shops Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Blue Bottle Coffee Inc.

• Philz Coffee Inc.

• Intelligentsia Coffee Inc.

• Stumptown Coffee Roasters Inc.

• Joe Coffee Company LLC

• Verve Coffee Roasters Inc.

• Sightglass Coffee LLC

• Arabica Co. Ltd.

• Fore Coffee

• Mercury’s Coffee Co.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Specialty Coffee Shops Industry?

Key businesses in the specialty coffee shop market are concentrating their efforts on devising innovative solutions, including on-site frozen coffee systems, that enhance customer interaction, boost operational efficiency, and introduce new beverage styles. These on-site frozen coffee systems are apparatus or methods incorporated in coffee shops to preserve, portion and present iced or frozen coffee drinks while ensuring a uniform flavour and quality. For instance, Proud Mary Coffee Melbourne Pty Ltd, a specialty coffee roasting and café company from Australia, debuted its first American café in Austin, Texas in September 2022, bringing a unique fusion of food and coffee innovation. This recently launched café features sophisticated brewing setups and a proprietary in-house frozen coffee system allowing the baristas to serve high-quality chilled espresso drinks with ideal texture and consistency. This system not only introduces a novel sensory aspect to the coffee experience, but also safeguards the flavour's authenticity and expedites service, especially during peak customer footfall times.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Specialty Coffee Shops Market Segments

The specialty coffee shops market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Independent Coffee Shops, Chain Coffee Shops

2) By Product Type: Espresso-Based Beverages, Brewed Coffee, Cold Brew And Iced Coffee, Specialty Blends And Single-Origin, Ready-To-Drink Coffee

3) By City Size: Metropolitan, Urban, Rural

4) By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

5) By Application: Office Staff, Student, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Independent Coffee Shops: Single Location Artisan Cafés, Family Owned Coffee Houses, Mobile Or Pop-Up Coffee Stands, Locally Themed Cafés, Boutique Roasters With Cafés, Community Supported Coffee Shops

2) By Chain Coffee Shops: International Corporate Chains, National Franchises, Regional Branded Outlets, Quick Service Coffee Kiosks, Co Branded Coffee Shops

Which Regions Are Dominating The Specialty Coffee Shops Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led the global market for specialty coffee shops. It is predicted that the most rapid growth in this market will be seen in the Asia-Pacific region. The market report for specialty coffee shops encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

