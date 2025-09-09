Softwood Veneer And Plywood Market Projected to Reach $123.62 Billion with 7.2% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Softwood Veneer And Plywood Market Through 2025?

The dimensions of the softwood veneer and plywood industry have seen significant expansion in recent history. The market, which records a value of $86.89 billion in 2024, is forecasted to increase to $93.49 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The notable expansion during the historical phase can be linked to the rising use of modular construction methods, escalating requirements from packaging and transportation sectors, increasing activities of renovation and remodeling, a spike in choices for eco-friendly and recyclable materials, and a growth in softwood plywood exports.

The market size for softwood veneer and plywood is projected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years, reaching $123.63 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period is driven by factors such as increased access to raw softwood resources, escalating usage in interior decoration, rising demand in the DIY home improvement sector, broadening scope of the wood-based panel industry, and enhanced governmental encouragement for environmentally friendly forestry methods. The forecast period is also expected to see key trends such as improvements in adhesive technology for plywood, creation of fire-resistant softwood panels, innovation in light composite veneer materials, progress in automated veneer production lines, and the advent of eco-friendly resin substitutes.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Softwood Veneer And Plywood Market?

The softwood veneer and plywood market is anticipated to expand, fueled by the booming building and construction sector. This sector encompasses activities such as the design, construction, and maintenance of various buildings and infrastructure. Rapid urbanization, accompanied by an escalating demand for residential, commercial, and infrastructural developments as populations migrate to urban areas, stimulates this growth. Softwood veneer and plywood contribute significantly by offering robust, lightweight, and cost-efficient materials for structural frameworks, flooring, roofing, and interior fittings in construction. A case in point is a report released by TST Europe, a Swiss manufacturing firm, in June 2024, which noted that construction expenditure in the U.S. had climbed to $1.98 trillion in 2023, a 7.4% surge from the prior year. Hence, the flourishing building and construction industry is propelling the growth of the softwood veneer and plywood market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Softwood Veneer And Plywood Market?

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Softwood Veneer And Plywood Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the softwood veneer and plywood industry are concentrating on innovating cutting-edge solutions like bio-based adhesive technology in a bid to boost product sustainability, decrease environmental harm, and fulfil rising consumer and regulatory expectations for non-toxic, eco-friendly construction materials. Bio-based adhesive technology involves using natural, renewable resources like plants to produce glue, replacing toxic chemicals with safer and more eco-friendly components. For example, Koskisen Oyj, a manufacturing firm based in Finland, unveiled Zero ThinPly, an environmentally-friendly thin plywood product, devoid of any added formaldehyde, phenolic compounds, or urea, in May 2025. The product incorporates a bio-based adhesive formulated jointly with Plantics, which is a substitute for conventional fossil-based glues. This introduction is intended to endorse the use of safer materials, endorse a circular economy, and meet the escalating market need for eco-conscious construction and furniture solutions.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Softwood Veneer And Plywood Market

The softwood veneer and plywood market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Softwood Veneer, Softwood Plywood, Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL), Other Product Types

2) By Wood Species: Pine, Spruce, Douglas Fir, Larch, Hemlock, Cedar, Mixed Species, Other Wood Species

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors And Wholesalers, Building Material Retailers, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

4) By End Use Industry: Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Industrial Construction, Furniture Industry, Packaging Industry, Shipbuilding Industry, Other End Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Softwood Veneer: Rotary-Cut Veneer, Sliced Veneer, Structural Veneer, Decorative Veneer

2) By Softwood Plywood: Exterior Plywood, Interior Plywood, Structural Plywood, Marine Plywood

3) By Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL): Structural Framing LVL, Rim Board LVL, Scaffold Plank LVL, Industrial-Grade LVL

4) By Other Product Types: Parallel Strand Lumber (PSL), Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT), I-Joist Components

Global Softwood Veneer And Plywood Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the softwood veneer and plywood market was dominated by North America. The future growth of this region is predicted in the Softwood Veneer And Plywood Global Market Report 2025. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

