Predictive AI in Stock Market: Opportunities, Market Share, Growth, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company's Predictive AI in Stock Market Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Forecast For The Predictive Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Stock Market From 2024 To 2029?

In the past few years, the size of the predictive AI (artificial intelligence) market in stocks has experienced a rapid expansion. It is projected to increase in value from $0.71 billion in 2024 to $0.84 billion in 2025, an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The uptick during the historical period was due to factors such as the rise in algorithmic trading, enhanced computational capabilities, the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence by hedge funds, the evolution of quantitative trading methodologies, and the growing use of cloud-based AI platforms.

The market size for AI (artificial intelligence) forecasting in stocks is set to experience notable expansion over the coming years. The expected value is supposed to reach $1.56 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. Factors catalyzing this growth during the prediction period include regulatory support, global boost in retail investor engagement, the proliferation of cloud-based AI services, heightened computational abilities, and the need for risk management devices. Key trends during this forecast period will comprise of integration with non-traditional data sources, quantum computing advancements, adopting edge AI, AI-powered algorithmic trading, and satellite imagery utilization.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Predictive Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Stock Market?

The growth of predictive artificial intelligence (AI) in the stock market is projected to be driven by the rising implementation of cloud computing. Cloud computing, a service that provides resources such as storage, servers, databases, and software via the internet rather than local computers, is becoming increasingly popular due to its cost-effectiveness. This technology lets businesses bypass significant initial hardware expenses and only pay for the resources they use. The usage of cloud computing assists predictive AI in stock analysis by offering scalable resources for real-time data processing and cost-effective infrastructure, resulting in quicker and more precise forecasts. For instance, the European Union (EU), a governing body based in Belgium, announced in December 2023 that the usage of cloud-based solutions in the European Union witnessed a 4.2% rise in 2023, with a noteworthy growth compared to 2021 as 45.2% of enterprises availed of cloud computing services. Consequently, the accelerating acceptance of cloud computing is fueling the evolution of predictive artificial intelligence (AI) in the stock market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Predictive Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Stock Market?

Major players in the Predictive Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Stock Global Market Report 2025 include:

• JPMorgan Chase & Co.

• Bloomberg L.P.

• Refinitiv Limited

• Two Sigma Investments LP

• Citadel Securities LLC

• TradeStation Group Inc.

• Databricks Inc.

• AlpacaDB Inc.

• Renaissance Technologies LLC

• Quantopian Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Predictive Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Stock Market?

Leading corporations in the predictive AI sector for the stock market are concentrating on developing progressive solutions like AI-enhanced equity indicators, to improve forecasting precision, automate trade tactics, and perfect portfolio management. An AI-based equity benchmark is a stock market index that uses AI to select, weigh, or modify the stocks included, with the goal to better returns or manage risks, in comparison to traditional indexes. For example, in July 2025, Axyon AI, a fintech company based in Italy, introduced an AI-managed US large-cap equity index, leveraging predictive models and data calculation services from Morningstar Indexes, to provide a future-oriented benchmark for institutional investors. This AI-managed US large-cap equity index presents features like dynamic stock selection via machine learning, adaptive rebalancing using real-time data, predictive analytics to identify superior performing stocks, sentiment analysis based on news and revenue reports, and risk management using data-driven insights, with the goal to augment returns while successfully controlling large-cap US stock volatility.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Predictive Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Stock Market Segments

The predictive artificial intelligence (ai) in stock market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Application: Algorithmic Trading, Portfolio Management, Risk Management, Sentiment Analysis, Other Applications

3) By End User: Retail Investors, Institutional Investors, Other Financial Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Solution: Algorithmic Trading Platforms, Predictive Analytics Software, Portfolio Optimization Tools, Sentiment Analysis Tools, Risk Management Solutions, Market Forecasting Models

2) By Services: Implementation And Integration Services, Consulting And Advisory Services, Managed AI Trading Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training And Education Services

Which Regions Are Dominating The Predictive Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Stock Market Landscape?

In the Predictive Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Stock Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region in the given year. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will witness the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report covers a wide range of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

