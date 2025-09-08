Future Collective and Anomaly Inc. Launch Anomaly USA in Las Vegas, Teasing Anime-Inspired Cirque du Soleil–Style Shows

Future Collective KK and Anomaly Inc. launch Anomaly USA Inc. in Las Vegas, teasing anime-inspired dance shows and Cirque du Soleil–style entertainment.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Future Collective KK (株式会社未来集団) and Anomaly Inc. today announced the incorporation of Anomaly USA Inc., a Japanese-owned joint venture now headquartered in Las Vegas. The company is set to bring the creative DNA of Japan’s most iconic entertainment IPs to the world stage, teasing the development of anime-themed live performances and dance spectaculars in the vein of Cirque du Soleil.Bringing Japan’s Entertainment DNA to Las VegasAnomaly USA Inc. will serve as the U.S. sister company to Anomaly Inc., led by CEO Kantaro Kanda (Charisma Kantaro), the visionary producer behind two of Japan’s biggest dance IPs: D.LEAGUE — Japan’s first professional dance league , turning street dance into a mainstream sport-entertainment phenomenon. DANCEALIVE — one of the world’s largest street dance competitions , drawing massive live audiences and international recognition.As CEO of both Anomaly Inc. (Tokyo) and Anomaly USA Inc. (Las Vegas), Charisma brings his proven track record of transforming cultural movements into global-scale entertainment.“Las Vegas is the ultimate global stage,” said Kantaro Kanda. “We’ve redefined dance culture in Japan with D.LEAGUE and DANCEALIVE, and now we are exploring bold new formats — including anime-inspired productions and large-scale live shows that merge Japanese creativity with street dance and the power of Western brands.”Cross-Border Creative PowerAlongside Kanda, Danny Gallagher, CEO of Future Collective KK, will serve as Managing Director & COO of Anomaly USA Inc. Gallagher brings over a decade of cross-cultural marketing expertise, ensuring that Japanese entertainment concepts resonate with U.S. and global audiences.“This joint venture is about more than just business — it’s about creating a bridge,” said Danny Gallagher. “We are laying the foundation for shows and experiences that blend Japan’s anime and dance culture with Las Vegas’ reputation for world-class entertainment. Imagine the energy of D.LEAGUE meets the artistry of Cirque du Soleil, with an anime heartbeat — that’s the future we’re building.”A New Era of Japanese Entertainment AbroadAnomaly USA is more than a corporate expansion — it represents the next evolution of Japanese entertainment on the global stage. The joint venture is actively developing concepts that fuse the athleticism of professional dance, the storytelling power of anime, and the spectacle of Las Vegas theater. Early discussions include the possibility of residency-ready productions that reimagine iconic Japanese culture through immersive performance formats.Anime as Live SpectacleWith anime now a multi-billion-dollar global industry and fan base, Anomaly USA is exploring how beloved Japanese art forms can be reimagined in live settings. By merging anime-inspired narratives with cutting-edge choreography and stage design, the company teases a bold future where audiences experience the emotion of anime not only on screen but in real life arenas and theaters.Positioned for Global PartnershipsThe company is also in talks with leading U.S. and international partners across hospitality, gaming, and tourism, signaling the potential for collaborations that extend beyond traditional entertainment. From luxury resorts to global media brands, Anomaly USA is positioning itself as the go-to bridge between Japanese cultural IP and the world’s entertainment capitals.Why Las Vegas, Why NowThe decision to incorporate in Las Vegas — the capital of residencies, theatrical productions, and immersive entertainment — positions Anomaly USA at the intersection of performance, hospitality, and global tourism. This move opens the door for partnerships with hotels, resorts, production studios, and entertainment groups seeking to capitalize on the surging global demand for Japanese street culture, dance, and anime.About Anomaly Inc.Anomaly Inc. is a Tokyo-based creative entertainment company led by CEO Kantaro Kanda (Charisma Kantaro). The company created and manages D.LEAGUE and Dance Alive, two flagship properties that have elevated dance to mainstream entertainment in Japan.About Future Collective Future Collective is a Tokyo-based creative media and marketing company specializing in multicultural storytelling, influencer-driven campaigns, and inbound tourism initiatives. The firm bridges Japanese brands with international markets and global creators with Japan.Media Contact:Danny Gallagher, Managing Director • danny@futurecollective.jpFuture Collective KK – www.futurecollective.jp Anomaly USA Inc. – https://anomaly.co.jp/

