Smart Tracker Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $5.43 Billion by 2029 | The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Smart Tracker Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Tracker Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The expansion of the smart trackers market has been vigorous over the past few years. This is projected to escalate from a market value of $3.27 billion in 2024 to $3.63 billion in 2025, marking an annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. Factors fueling this growth during the historical period include the increasing need for child tracking gadgets, the progress of smart city initiatives, a growing elderly population needing supervision, the demand for fleet management solutions, and a rise in sports and fitness activities.

The market size for smart trackers is projected to experience swift expansion in the coming few years, reaching a valuation of $5.43 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The anticipated growth during this period can be credited to an increased focus on personal safety, the mushrooming of e-commerce and logistics, a rise in vehicle theft cases, a burgeoning demand for business asset tracking, and widespread usage of smartphones. Noteworthy trends for this forecast period encompass the embracing of IoT devices, expansion in wearable technology, a surge in demand for pet monitoring answers, advancements in GPS and RFID technology, and incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Smart Tracker Market?

The smart tracker market is anticipated to expand due to the rise in e-commerce. E-commerce, which involves online buying and selling of goods and services, is experiencing a boom, particularly because of the widespread use of smartphones and enhanced internet connectivity, making online shopping easier from almost any place. Smart trackers aid e-commerce with their ability to provide real-time updates on shipments, improving transparency and boosting customer trust during the delivery process. For example, the Census Bureau, a government agency in the US, reported in May 2025 that e-commerce sales in the first quarter of 2025 saw a growth of 5.6% (±0.9%) relative to the first quarter of 2024, while total retail sales witnessed a rise of 3.2% (±0.4%) during the same period. As such, the escalating e-commerce trend is propelling the growth of the smart tracker market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Smart Tracker Market?

Major players in the Smart Tracker Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Apple Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Sony Corporation

• Teltonika Co.

• Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.

• Tile Inc.

• Ruptela

• Atrack Technology Inc.

• GalileoSky Co.

• TopFlyTECH Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Smart Tracker Sector?

Top corporations in the smart tracker industry are concentrating their efforts on innovating high-end solutions like smart trackers infused with motion sensors to enhance battery life. These sensor-integrated trackers are innovative devices that encapsulate built-in motion detection systems to supervise movement, thus providing real-time updates on the positions or activities of individuals or goods. For example, Giesecke+Devrient (G+D), a leading security technology enterprise based in Germany, unveiled the G+D Smart Label tracking innovation in January 2025. This solution is compact, lightweight, and converts any package into an Internet of Things (IoT) imbued entity, by merging hardware, iSIM integration, worldwide connectivity, and a cloud architecture for simple implementation and administration. The label is equipped with intelligent motion sensors that perceive movement and acceleration, in addition to GPS mechanics capable of providing location precision up to 10 meters under ideal circumstances. As an added feature, this label encompasses an open-close sensor for tamper detection, delivery confirmation, and temperature surveillance to safeguard delicate or high-value articles. It is designed for ease of use, activates upon application, is recyclable, certified for air freight, and offers an economical, versatile tracking choice for multiple industries.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Smart Tracker Market Growth

The smart tracker market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Wearable Trackers, Smartphone-Based Trackers, Standalone Trackers, Embedded Trackers

2) By Technology: Global Positioning System (GPS)-Based Trackers, Bluetooth Trackers, Cellular Trackers, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Trackers

3) By Connectivity Type: Real-Time Tracking, Near-Field Communication (NFC), IoT-Enabled Trackers, Geofencing Trackers

4) By Application: Personal Tracking, Vehicle Tracking And Fleet Management, Pet Tracking, Supply Chain And Logistics, Environmental Monitoring, Other Applications

5) By End User: Individuals, Corporate, Government

Subsegments:

1) By Wearable Trackers: Fitness Bands, Smartwatches, Clip-On Trackers, Smart Glasses

2) By Smartphone-Based Trackers: App-Based GPS Trackers, Bluetooth Tag Trackers, QR Code Trackers

3) By Standalone Trackers: GPS Key Finders, Luggage Trackers, Wallet Trackers

4) By Embedded Trackers: Vehicle Embedded Trackers, Pet Collars With Trackers, Smart Appliance Trackers

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Smart Tracker Market By 2025?

For the year specified in the Smart Tracker Global Market Report 2025, North America was recognized as the leading region in the smart tracker market. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific will exhibit the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The report investigates a variety of regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

