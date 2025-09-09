Smart Office Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 14.1% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Smart Office Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Smart Office Market?

The size of the smart office market has swiftly expanded over recent times. It is projected to increase from $52.74 billion in 2024 to $60.36 billion in 2025, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The significant growth seen in the past is due to the rising necessity for adaptive and hybrid working spaces, escalating requirements for energy-saving and integrated office solutions, the burgeoning adoption of the internet of things (IoT), and the enhanced concentration on worker health and efficiency.

There is an anticipated rapid expansion of the smart office market in the coming years, with predictions indicating that it will reach $102.23 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 14.1%. Influential factors contributing to this forecasted growth include the growing trend towards hybrid work models, the rising utilization of AI-enabled workspace management tools, the application in collaborative and multifunctional spaces, increased emphasis on worker-orientated design and wellbeing, as well as monetary backing in digital infrastructure. Other noteworthy trends during the forecast period comprise adoption of hybrid work across different sectors, the incorporation of AI and IoT into office systems, innovative solutions for managing occupancy and energy, and the creation of smart technologies that prioritize employee needs.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Smart Office Market?

The rise of remote working trends is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the smart office market in the future. Reference to remote work patterns relates to organizational work strategies that enable staff members to function from places outside conventional office settings, commonly bolstered by digital tech advancements. The popularity of these models is growing as people demand employment flexibility, seeking an improved work-life balance and less travel time. Smart offices augment remote working trends by incorporating digital teamwork tools, facilitating uninterrupted communication and efficiency among geographically spread teams. They accommodate adaptable work atmospheres utilizing real-time information, automation, and intelligent connectivity. For example, in February 2023, the Office for National Statistics, a government department located in the UK, reported that between September 2022 and January 2023, 16% of the working age population strictly worked from home, and a greater 28% combined homeworking with commute. Consequently, the rise of remote work trends is propelling the expansion of the smart office market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Smart Office Market?

Major players in the Smart Office Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Siemens AG

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Honeywell International Inc.

• ABB Ltd.

• Signify N.V.

• Logitech International S.A.

• Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

• Crestron Electronics Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Smart Office Market?

Primary businesses in the smart office sector are placing their concentration on creating innovative products such as comprehensive smart collaboration platforms. These platforms aim to boost productivity, simplify communication, and enhance the user's experience. Comprehensive smart collaboration platforms are blended solutions that incorporate video conferencing, digital whiteboarding, and wireless presentation traits to encourage smooth team cooperation. For example, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., a tech company based in China, unveiled the IdeaHub ES2 Plus in February 2024. This next-gen all-encompassing smart office solution boasts of ultra-high-definition 4K projection, AI-assisted noise suppression, and multi-device wireless connectivity. It provides intelligent touch detection and instantly shares content. These features are empowering corporations to collaborate smoothly without the need for intricate setups. This ingenious product meets the escalating demand for hybrid work solutions, extending to corporations a more effectual and interactive approach to host meetings and brainstorming sessions.

What Segments Are Covered In The Smart Office Market Report?

The smart office market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Office Type: Retrofits, New Buildings

3) By Technology: Internet Of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Automation

4) By Application: Commercial, Industrial, Residential

5) By End-User Industry: Healthcare, Retail, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Media And Entertainment, Government, Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Smart Lighting System, Security And Access Control System, Energy Management System, Smart Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Control System, Audio And Video Conferencing System, Fire And Safety Control System

2) By Software: Facility Management Software, Workplace Analytics Software, Energy Management Software, Building Automation System Software, Occupancy Management Software

3) By Services: Managed Smart Office Services, Smart Office Consulting Services, Smart Office Integration And Deployment Services, Smart Office Support And Maintenance Services



View the full smart office market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-office-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Smart Office Market?

In 2024, North America stood as the most sizable region in the Smart Office Global Market Report. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will exhibit the speediest advancement in the coming period. The report encompasses regions namely, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

