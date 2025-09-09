Vertical Garden Construction Market Size Worth $1.64 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Vertical Garden Construction Market Worth?

The market size for constructing vertical gardens has experienced swift expansion in preceding years. An increase from $1.03 billion in 2024 to $1.13 billion in 2025 is projected, which translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. This notable surge during the historical period can be linked to factors such as urban development and the scarcity of horizontal space, amplified consciousness regarding the environment, increased incorporation of commercial architecture, governmental support for eco-friendly infrastructure, and the growing desire for superior air quality.

In the forthcoming years, we can anticipate strong expansion in the vertical garden construction market, with the market size predicted to reach $1.64 billion in 2029, presenting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth during this period is attributed to factors such as the escalating use of intelligent irrigation, the rise in sustainable construction, the growing demand for energy-efficient buildings that utilize climate control solutions, the broadening implementation of urban greening through vertical farming, and an increasing appeal for insulation boosted by eco-friendly wall systems. Notable trends projected within this time frame encompass the incorporation of IoT-based irrigation technology, the application of drone technology for upkeep, advances in hydroponic technology specifically for vertical systems, the emergence of lightweight panel technology, and the endorsement of AI-powered plant health surveillance technology.

What Are The Factors Driving The Vertical Garden Construction Market?

The vertical garden construction market growth is anticipated due to the escalating uptake of green building solutions. These are sustainable construction techniques and technologies designed to reduce environmental harm and boost energy efficiency. The popularity of these solutions stems from increasing environmental awareness and regulatory influence for environment-friendly infrastructure, especially in the realm of urban planning and architectural design. When applied, vertical garden construction improves air quality, diminishes heat absorption, and heightens energy efficiency by introducing vegetation to vertical spaces, thus endorsing sustainability and eco-conscious urbanization. As demonstrated in November 2023, the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA), a non-profit organization that advocates for sustainable construction methods, distributed over 800 Green Star certifications within the 2022-23 fiscal year. This signifies an impressive rise of over 80% from the preceding year. Consequently, the vertical garden construction market is being fueled by the mounting adoption of green building solutions.

Who Are The Major Players In The Vertical Garden Construction Market?

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Vertical Garden Construction Industry?

The vertical garden construction industry's key players are pivoting toward strategic collaborations as a means to bolster their technological proficiency and offer innovative green wall alternatives. Such strategic alliances entail the amalgamation of resources and strengths amongst companies for mutual success and offer opportunities to enhance capabilities, penetrate new markets and spur innovation. Sotech, a French firm specializing in rainscreen manufacturing, exemplified this when it joined forces with the UK's Vertical Meadow, an urban biodiversity firm, in November 2024, to unveil the Optima Meadow living wall facade system. This inventive cladding solution allows for direct seed integration into rainscreen panels, facilitating vertical plant growth on building exteriors. Made primarily of 94% recycled aluminum and inflammable materials, this system is designed for easy installation, low maintenance, and includes automated irrigation and remote monitoring. By promoting urban biodiversity, lessening carbon emissions, and improving energy efficiency, this living wall facade provides an eco-friendly, aesthetically pleasing solution to reintroducing greenery and wildlife habitats in densely populated urban areas, aligning with environmental and regulatory objectives for more verdant urban spaces.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Vertical Garden Construction Market Share?

The vertical garden construction market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Indoor Vertical Garden Wall, Outdoor Vertical Garden Wall

2) By Components: Plants, Structures And Frames, Watering Systems, Lighting Systems, Soil And Growing Media, Fertilizers And Nutrients

3) By Materials: Soil-Based Systems, Hydroponic Systems, Mineral Wool Systems, Recycled And Biodegradable Materials

4) By Installation Types: Pre-Planted Vertical Gardens, Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Kits, Custom-built Vertical Gardens, Modular Systems

5) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Public Spaces, Agricultural, Healthcare, Educational Institutions, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Indoor Vertical Garden Wall: Living Plant Walls, Artificial Green Walls, Hydroponic Vertical Systems, Preserved Moss Walls, Freestanding Indoor Vertical Units, Wall-Mounted Modular Panels, Shelf-Based Planter Systems

2) By Outdoor Vertical Garden Wall: Green Facades, Outdoor Living Walls, Modular Tray Systems, Pocket Panel Systems, Retaining Wall Gardens, Trellis-Based Vertical Systems, Climbing Plant Walls

What Are The Regional Trends In The Vertical Garden Construction Market?

In 2024, the most significant region within the Vertical Garden Construction Global Market Report was Asia-Pacific, which is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate in the upcoming forecast period. The regions detailed in this report include not only Asia-Pacific but also Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

