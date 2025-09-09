User Authentication Solution Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's User Authentication Solution Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The User Authentication Solution Market From 2024 To 2029?

Over the last few years, the user authentication solutions market size has experienced swift expansion. It is projected to escalate from $14.45 billion in 2024 to $16.21 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. Factors such as the enhanced usage of digital platforms, the burgeoning demands for safe online transactions, a greater emphasis on data privacy, the mounting need for secure remote access, coupled with an increased understanding of identity theft, have all contributed to the growth seen in the historical phase.

The market for user authentication solutions is projected to undergo a significant expansion in the coming years, reaching a value of $25.36 billion in 2029 and displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. Various factors are contributing to this predicted growth in the forecast period, including a growing interest in biometric authentication, increased application of artificial intelligence in security, a heightened demand for authentication methods without the need for passwords, a rise in customer-oriented security, and a heightened need for seamless authentication experiences. Expected trends during the forecast period encompass passive authentication technology, enhancements in biometric authentication technology, innovation in multi-factor authentication, progress in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered threat identification, and advancements in blockchain-based identity confirmation.

Download a free sample of the user authentication solution market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27143&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The User Authentication Solution Market?

The user authentication solution market growth is anticipated to be driven by the surge in cyberattacks. A cyberattack is an intentional violation of another's information system by an individual or group, to disrupt or unlawfully gain access to computer systems. The increasing occurrence of cyberattacks is fueled by the rising digitization of data and services, which broadens the attack platform and provides more avenues for hackers to exploit vulnerabilities. User authentication solutions reinforce cybersecurity by ensuring that only recognized individuals can access sensitive systems and data, which limits the likelihood of unauthorized access and thwarts potential cyberattacks. For example, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., a cybersecurity firm based in Israel, has reported that there is a global rise in cyberattacks, with business networks noticing a 30% rise in weekly assaults in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, and a 25% surge compared to the first quarter of 2024. As a result, the increasing frequency of cyberattacks is stimulating the expansion of the user authentication solution market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The User Authentication Solution Market?

Major players in the User Authentication Solution Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Broadcom Inc.

• Thales Group

• DXC Technology Company

• Atos SE

• IDEMIA Group S.A.S.

• Okta Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The User Authentication Solution Market?

Companies who are major players in the user authentication solution market are concentrating on developments in technology like automated account lockout that bolsters unauthorized access prevention by barring login following several unsuccessful attempts. The automatic account lockout functions as a security measure that temporarily restricts access to a user account after a specified number of continuous failed login attempts, aiding in protecting the account from unauthorized access by deterring repeated attempts at guessing the password or brute-force attacks. For instance, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), a regulatory authority based in India, introduced a new two-factor authentication for National Pension System (NPS) accounts in April 2024. Users can log in with their user credentials and confirm their identity through Aadhar-based OTP sent to the mobile number linked with their Aadhaar. The latest generation of two-factor authentication provides improved security through adaptive intelligence and integration of biometrics. Succeeding traditional 2FA methods dependent on SMS or email codes, contemporary solutions include biometric scans like facial recognition or fingerprint, tokens based on device, and real-time behavioral analysis for user authentication. Numerous platforms currently employ push notifications integrated with location and device metadata, protocols impervious to phishing like FIDO2/WebAuthn, and logins based on QR codes that minimize user friction and enhance security.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading User Authentication Solution Market Segments

The user authentication solution market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Deployment Model: Cloud-Based Solutions, On-Premises Solutions, Hybrid Solutions

3) By Authentication Method: Password-Based Authentication, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Biometric Authentication, Single Sign-On (SSO), OAuth And OpenID Connect

4) By Technology: Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning, Blockchain, Internet Of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing

5) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Information Technology (IT) And Telecom, Retail, Government, Education, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Biometric Devices, Smart Cards, Security Tokens, Authentication Key Fobs, Wearable Authentication Devices

2) By Software: Single Sign-On (SSO), Identity And Access Management (IAM), Risk-Based Authentication Software, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Software, Password Management Software

3) By Services: Managed Services, Consulting Services, Integration And Deployment Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training And Education Services

View the full user authentication solution market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/user-authentication-solution-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The User Authentication Solution Market Landscape?

In the User Authentication Solution Global Market Report 2025, North America represented the most substantial share in 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the most rapid growth in the upcoming period. The report includes coverage of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global User Authentication Solution Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Password Based Authentication Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/password-based-authentication-global-market-report

Mobile User Authentication Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-user-authentication-global-market-report

Identity Verification And Authentication Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/identity-verification-and-authentication-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.