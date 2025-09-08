Zachary James Miller, Acclaimed Indi Filmmaker/Author/Activist Reveals New Projects

Zachary James Miller

The Paris-based Director, Writer, & Award-Winning Producer is releasing three major works that tackle both literary legacy and contemporary political threats

We are the firewall against fascism. Will you stand idly by or will you stand up, and stand in their way?” — Zachary Miller, from “300 Days Into Fascism: Trump, Musk, and Project 2025”

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zachary James Miller, an acclaimed independent film and TV director, writer, and award-winning producer living in Paris, today announced the upcoming release of three major works that tackle both literary legacy and contemporary political threats. Miller's ambitious slate includes two works on the iconic Black American author Richard Wright—whose groundbreaking novels"Native Son" and "Black Boy" revolutionized American literature—and a timely political analysis examining the rise of fascism in modern America.Miller, who received the prestigious "Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award" from President Joe Biden in 2024, will also appear in two high-profile speaking engagements in September, where he will discuss Richard Wright's transformative years in Paris and strategies for combating oligarchy in the 21st century.Zachary Miller brings an unparalleled blend of wisdom, wit, and political savvy combined with an authentic presence to every media appearance. He breaks down complex political problems and social and cultural issues with clarity and insight, making him an ideal guest for a wide range of media platforms. His well-thought-out ideas and aggressive approach to current challenges make him a sought-after voice in the fight against authoritarianism and for democratic values. With his unique blend of artistic vision, political acumen, and authenticity, Miller has established himself as a sought-after voice for his incisive analysis of social and cultural issues. He is now available for TV, radio, and print interviews, university lectures, paid speaking engagements, and other media appearances to discuss his new works and the pressing topics they address.Upcoming EventsMiller will be featured in two prominent events in September 2025: “ France as Freedom: The Paris Years of Richard Wright ": A hybrid lecture, in-person and virtual, at Suffolk University in Boston, MA, on Thursday, September 11, 2025, from 12:15 PM to 1:45 PM EDT. In partnership with the prestigious Ford Hall Forum and with support from the Lowell Institute. For more information, visit: https://www.wgbh.org/forum-network/lectures/france-as-freedom-the-paris-years-of-richard-wright Understanding the Oligarchy and How to Fight Back ": A virtual event presented by the Global Black Caucus of Democrats Abroad on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 1:00 PM EDT / 7:00 PM CET. Miller will join Keena Blum, a cultural commentator, to discuss the consolidation of power in modern society and strategies for resistance. For more information, visit: https://www.democratsabroad.org/bc_fight_the_oligarchy New Works by Zachary James MillerMiller's upcoming releases represent a powerful intersection of literary scholarship andurgent political commentary: "Richard Wright: Voice of Rebellion" (September 2025) – This biographical book offers a fresh perspective on the life and work of Richard Wright. Miller's book aims to introduce Wright's importance and legacy to a younger generation, exploring how his work continues to resonate in today's social justice movements."Richard Wright: Black Power" (November 2025) – This feature documentary film delves deep into Wright's political activism and his profound impact on the Black Power movement. The film examines Wright's years in Paris, and his political activism which incurred the wrath of J. Edgar Hoover's FBI and the CIA. The documentary will begin its run on the international film festival circuit following completion."300 Days Into Fascism: Trump, Musk and Project 2025" (November 15, 2025) –Miller's most urgent work, this nonfiction book provides a critical analysis of the current political landscape and the unprecedented threats to American democracy. The publication in November will coincide with the launch of Miller's new anti-fascist podcast, "For The Resistance: Zach Miller."About Zachary MillerZachary Miller is an American independent film and TV director, writer, and award-winning producer based in Paris, France. He is the founder and C.E.O. of "2 Bulls On The Hill International, SAS," his Paris-based film and TV production company, and “ Redmond House LLC ," his U.S.-based book publishing company. As a seasoned political commentator and activist, Miller served as spokesperson for Barack Obama's presidential campaigns among Americans in France during both presidential campaigns and has been a spokesperson for Democrats Abroad. He has been elected in various capacities, including twice as a delegate to the Democratic National Convention. He currently serves as Vice Chair of the Global Black Caucus of Democrats Abroad and Co-Chair of the Diversity Caucus of Democrats Abroad France. His political leadership earned him the nickname "The Obama of Paris" in France’s “Le Nouvelle Observateur”

Zachary Miller, longtime political pundit on American politics for France 24 TV. In 2012 Zach takes on a traditional Republican as well as a Tea Party leader

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.