Steam Trap Monitor Market to Reach $1.74 Billion by 2029 with 6.3% CAGR

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Steam Trap Monitor Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, there has been robust growth in the size of the steam trap monitor market. The market is projected to inflate from $1.28 billion in 2024 to $1.37 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The escalated growth during the historic period can be linked to factors such as increased awareness about operational cost savings, intensified dedication to curtailing greenhouse gas emissions, the enlargement of power generation sectors, the expansion of oil and gas industries, and a surge in energy costs.

It is anticipated that the steam trap monitor market will undergo substantial growth in the upcoming years, expanding to $1.74 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This predicted growth during the forecast period can be linked to a heightened emphasis on ensuring operational safety and regulatory compliance in high-risk industries, a growing consciousness of lifecycle, deteriorating industrial infrastructure, governmental energy inspections and incentives, and the implementation of predictive maintenance procedures. Predicted trends within this period comprise advancements in wireless and battery-less monitoring systems, the inclusion of AI-backed predictive maintenance, energy-efficient Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, edge computing, and 5G connectivity.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Steam Trap Monitor Market?

The surge in demand for energy-efficient systems is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the steam trap monitor market. These particular systems are designed to offer equal or superior performance while consuming less energy compared to traditional systems. The escalating energy costs have contributed to the heightened demand for such systems, as businesses and consumers are compelled to incorporate technologies that cut down energy utilization and decrease operational costs. Steam trap monitors contribute to these energy-efficient systems by persistently spotting steam leaks and failures, minimizing unnecessary energy wastage, optimizing the use of steam, and boosting the system's overall efficiency and sustainability. For example, a report in March 2025 by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, a UK government department, outlined that energy efficiency schemes led to the installation of approximately 420,600 energy efficiency measures in 2024, indicating a 27% increase compared to 2023. Consequently, the rise in the demand for energy-efficient systems is propelling the growth of the steam trap monitor market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Steam Trap Monitor Market?

Major players in the Steam Trap Monitor Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Henkel AG & Co KGaA

• IMI Critical Engineering

• Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc

• Armstrong International Inc.

• Forbes Marshall Private Limited

• Thermax Limited

• BiTherm SA

• GESTRA AG

• Yoshitake Inc.

• Carotek Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Steam Trap Monitor Market In The Future?

Leading companies in the steam trap monitor industry are prioritizing technological progress, such as the development of predictive maintenance systems powered by artificial intelligence. These advancements aim to boost the performance of steam systems, cut down on energy wastage, and decrease unplanned interruptions in industrial environments. AI-empowered predictive maintenance systems are sophisticated tools that employ artificial intelligence to supervise equipment, assess data, and forecast when maintenance is required to avert unforeseen breakdowns. For illustration, in October 2024, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, an industrial automation and test and measurement solutions supplier from Japan, unveiled an explosion-protected wireless steam trap monitoring gadget that boasts superior environmental resilience and broad coverage. This explosion-proof wireless steam trap monitoring device guarantees advanced safety and efficiency for steam systems operating in dangerous conditions. Its sturdy, explosion-resistant housing prevents combustion in explosive atmospheres, and its wireless connectivity allows for real-time tracking without the need for complicated wiring. It also has a long-lasting battery for consistent, maintenance-free performance. The gadget persistently monitors the condition of the steam trap, allowing for early detection of failures or leaks, ultimately reducing energy wastage and downtime. Furthermore, it can easily be integrated with plant monitoring systems to facilitate predictive maintenance while adhering to stringent safety regulations in industries like oil and gas, chemical, and petrochemical plants.

How Is The Steam Trap Monitor Market Segmented?

The steam trap monitor market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Electronic Steam Trap Monitors, Mechanical Steam Trap Monitors, Ultrasonic Steam Trap Monitors, Infrared Steam Trap Monitors

2) By Functionality: Temperature Monitoring, Pressure Monitoring, Flow Rate Monitoring, Leak Detection, Preventive Maintenance

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online

4) By Technology: Wireless, Wired

5) By End-use Industry: Oil And Gas, Power Generation, Food And Beverage, Pulp And Paper, Pharmaceuticals

Subsegments:

1) By Electronic Steam Trap Monitors, Wired Electronic Steam Trap Monitors, Wireless Electronic Steam Trap Monitors

2) By Mechanical Steam Trap Monitors, Float-Type Mechanical Monitors, Thermodynamic-Type Mechanical Monitors, Thermostatic-Type Mechanical Monitors

3) By Ultrasonic Steam Trap Monitors, Portable Ultrasonic Monitors, Fixed Ultrasonic Monitors

4) By Infrared Steam Trap Monitors, Handheld Infrared Monitors, Fixed Infrared Monitors

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Steam Trap Monitor Market?

In the Steam Trap Monitor Global Market Report 2025, North America emerges as the most dominant region as of 2024. In the forecast period, it is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth. The study encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

