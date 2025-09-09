Steam Trap Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Steam Trap Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Steam Trap Market Worth?

In recent times, the size of the steam trap market has experienced substantial growth. An increase from $4.10 billion in 2024 to $4.36 billion in 2025 is projected, correlating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This historical growth surge can be linked to the burgeoning of manufacturing industries, the prevalent use of steam systems, expansion in the oil and gas sectors coupled with petrochemical sectors, an emphasis on energy efficiency, and the demand for enhanced process efficiency alongside cost savings.

The market for steam traps is projected to experience robust growth in the upcoming years. The market value is estimated to reach $5.49 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The expansion during the forecast period is linked to the escalating demand for eco-friendly energy solutions, the increase in smart manufacturing investments, the adoption of the industry 4.0 concept, the spread of district heating networks in metropolitan regions, and hikes in maintenance budgets to minimize steam leakage. Notable trends for the predicted period comprise the incorporation of Internet of Things (IoT) in steam traps, the use of wireless connectivity for remote steam trap administration, the progression in ultrasonic and infrared technology for trap surveillance, the emergence of self-diagnostic steam trap systems, and the application of cloud-based analytics to optimize steam system efficiencies.

What Are The Factors Driving The Steam Trap Market?

The surge in industrialization is projected to fuel the expansion of the steam trap market. Industrialization is the conversion of an economy, principally reliant on agriculture, to one with a heavy emphasis on manufacturing and industry in a country or region. This boost in industrialization arises from the demand for more affordable products through mass production, which prompts countries to utilize machinery and factories for effective large-scale manufacturing. Steam traps contribute to industrialization by proficiently managing steam systems, ensuring optimal heat transfer and steady production, which in turn helps factories to reach mass production at reduced costs. For example, in July 2023, data from the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based national statistical institute, revealed that in 2022, total product sales by UK manufacturers reached around $527.6 billion, indicating a $34.8 billion (7%) increase from the $492.8 billion noted in 2021. Consequently, the rise in industrialization is propelling the growth of the steam trap market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Steam Trap Market?

Major players in the Steam Trap Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Emerson Electric Co

• Flowserve Corporation

• Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc

• Armstrong International Inc.

• Forbes Marshall Private Limited

• Thermax Limited

• Velan Inc.

• Yoshitake Inc.

• Uni Klinger Limited

• Shanghai Hugong Valve Co. Ltd.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Steam Trap Market?

Innovation and technological advancements are key focuses of prominent companies in the steam trap market. They are driving towards energy efficiency, cost reduction and prevention of system errors with smart maintenance solutions. These are sophisticated methods powered by technology, used for equipment upkeep ranging from monitoring to optimization, reducing both costs and downtime. As one example, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, a chemical firm based in Germany, introduced a groundbreaking IoT-enabled system for industrial steam system digital monitoring termed Loctite Pulse Smart Steam Trap in April 2023. This system showcases unique attributes like real-time tracking, predictive upkeep alerts, and precise steam loss detection, thereby improving energy efficiency within steam systems. By utilizing IoT-enabled sensors, it carries out continuous performance tracking, providing immediate alerts about blockages, leaks and operational oddities, hence preventing sudden system downtime. This device can be easily integrated with existing systems, giving maintenance crews easy access to key insights via a centralized dashboard. This, in turn, enables them to maximize steam trap performance, extend the equipment's useful lifespan and cut down energy expenses.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Steam Trap Market Share?

The steam trap market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Mechanical Steam Trap, Thermodynamic Steam Trap, Thermostatic Steam Trap

2) By Material Type: Steel, Iron, Other Material Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Instrument Steam Tracing, Line Steam Tracing, Drip Application, Process Application, Other Applications

5) By End Use: Chemical, Oil And Gas, Food And Beverage, Energy And Power, Pharmaceutical, Other End Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Mechanical Steam Trap: Float Type Steam Trap, Inverted Bucket Steam Trap

2) By Thermodynamic Steam Trap: Disc Type Steam Trap, Impulse Type Steam Trap

3) By Thermostatic Steam Trap: Bellows Type Steam Trap, Bi-metallic Type Steam Trap

What Are The Regional Trends In The Steam Trap Market?

In the 2025 Steam Trap Global Market Report, North America reigned as the leading region in 2024, whilst Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

