Qintelligence and TradeAssets Sign MOU to Accelerate Digital Finance Innovation

Partnership to Drive DeFi Adoption, Tokenisation, and RegTech Innovation Across Global Trade Finance

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qintelligence Commercial Brokers (“Qintelligence”) and Fintech Innovations International DMCC (“TradeAssets”) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a strategic collaboration aimed at reshaping the future of digital finance.The agreement reflects Qintelligence’s intention to make a staged strategic investment in TradeAssets, linked to the completion of its forthcoming multi-currency bond raise. The partnership is designed to strengthen TradeAssets’ technology platform while enabling its expansion into new markets.At the heart of the collaboration is iQUBE.APP, a data intelligence and RegTech platform. Through iQUBE.APP, Qintelligence will introduce advanced compliance, analytics, and reporting capabilities into TradeAssets’ digital trade finance marketplace, paving the way for DeFi adoption and tokenisation of financial instruments.This collaboration with Qintelligence is expected to drive TradeAssets’ market expansion, support investor engagement, intermediary coordination, regulatory compliance, and growth initiatives across the Middle East, African and European markets.“This MOU represents a milestone in aligning two complementary ecosystems,” said Lordie, Head of Data Analytics. “By combining TradeAssets’ digital marketplace with iQUBE.APP’s data intelligence, RegTech, and DeFi capabilities, we aim to create the foundations for tokenised, compliant, and scalable trade finance solutions.”A spokesperson for TradeAssets added: “The partnership with Qintelligence not only brings capital commitment but also a vision for how data intelligence, RegTech, and tokenisation can drive new levels of efficiency and adoption in trade finance. Together, we are setting the stage for the next wave of industry transformation.”The press release follows the MOU signing and highlights the commitment of both parties to advance digitalisation, regulatory solutions and tokenisation of trade finance.

