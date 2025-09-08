Tego Cyber Completes Transformational Acquisition, Launches VigilAigent Managed Security Services

VigilAigent

Best in Class Managed Security Services Provider with Stealth Stage Ai Technology Where Human Vigilance Meets Agentic AI, Launches Virtual Aigent ™

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCBB:TGCB)

We are threading the needle between proven scale and disruptive innovation, combining the watchful eyes of human expertise with the relentless precision and speed that only Agentic AI can deliver” — Robert Mikkelsen

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCID: TGCB), a cybersecurity company focused on AI-driven threat intelligence and managed security solutions, today announced the closing of its previously disclosed acquisition of a leading managed security services business. The transaction establishes a combined company with over $7 million in recurring annual revenue, over 1,000 clients and hundreds of thousands of endpoints being protected, and a clear path to profitability within 6–9 months.

Tego will begin a formal rebranding to reflect the melding of our Ai driven Threat Intelligence Platform Service (TIPS) with the Agentic Ai technology acquired in the transaction to provide unparalleled managed cybersecurity with a technological advantage expected to yield up to 90% cost savings on the largest cost and most significant challenge in cybersecurity operations, human capital. VigilAigent, is a MSSP built for the future of cybersecurity. Positioned at the intersection of human vigilance and the precision and scalability of Agentic Ai, VigilAigent will operate its proprietary technology in stealth mode through the end of 2025 as it refines the effectiveness in its advanced Ai-native cybersecurity operations.

“This acquisition and the launch of VigilAigent marks the start of a bold new chapter,” said Robert Mikkelson, CEO of Tego Cyber. “We are threading the needle between proven scale and disruptive innovation, combining the watchful eyes of human expertise with the relentless precision and speed that only Agentic Ai can deliver— giving organizations the ability to detect, decide, and defend at machine speed. Beyond the immediate value to our over 1,000 customers, our Virtual Aigents ™ have shown incredible accuracy and the potential for up to 90% cost reduction in human capital, providing us both significant cost advantages as we scale, as well as additional revenue streams through the licensing of our proprietary technology.” He continued.

A Stealth Operation

Virtual Aigent ™ will operate in stealth mode through the end of 2025 as it operates in “Human in the Loop” mode continuing to feed the Small Language Models (SLM) that derive the benefit of Tego’s high fidelity TIPS and real world data from over 100,000 endpoints feeding threat details every day, and most importantly, the decision making indicators provided from multiple layers of Ai and the decisions that only human Special Aigents ™ can make today. This benefits our clients immediately and our shareholders long-term as we build Enterprise Value.

Like any good intelligence agency, we’re not showing all of our cards. Interested parties can visit VigilAigent.com to register for updates and join the mission as it unfolds.

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB: TGCB) delivers AI-driven threat intelligence and managed security solutions that help security teams detect, understand, and respond to threats faster. Its proprietary Threat Intelligence Feed enriches raw indicators with context, while its correlation engine integrates directly with leading SIEM and data lake platforms to proactively identify threats and reduce time to detection and remediation.

Building on this foundation, Tego has launched VigilAigent — a next-generation MSSP operating at the intersection of human vigilance and Agentic AI. Currently in stealth mode, VigilAigent represents the future of managed detection and response: scalable, intelligent, and always evolving.

For more information, visit www.tegocyber.com and register for updates at www.vigilaigent.com.

