4S Mobility Unveils Landmark Report Calling for Urgent Transformation of the Mobility Industry

MUNICH, GERMANY, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4S Mobility today released its groundbreaking special report, Mobility at a Crossroads: Driving Mobility Transformation Through the 4S Framework to the global mobility community at www.4Smobility.com The study—sponsored by Amazon Web Services, HERE Technologies, Magna, and SBD Automotive—delivers a bold new vision for how the industry can shift from technology-first decisions to outcome-driven strategies, prioritizing what truly matters to people and communities. With input from more than 30 companies and organizations across the mobility ecosystem, the report captures the urgent pressures reshaping the industry, from software-defined vehicles and urban evolution to shifting consumer expectations and tightening regulations.“Almost a quarter of car owners believe they won’t need to own a vehicle in the future,” said Andrew Hart, CEO of SBD Automotive, a founder of the 4S Mobility movement. “As an industry, we’ve obsessed over technology trends, tariffs, and competition. What’s missing is a focus on the mobility outcomes that matter most to consumers, and whether cars will continue to deliver them. The old decision-making playbook no longer works. The world is changing too quickly. To succeed, we need a new framework grounded in consumer outcomes.”The 4S Mobility Framework: A New Standard for MobilityThe report introduces the 4S Mobility Framework, four essential and actionable pillars that set a new bar for measuring success and mobility outcomes:• Safe - People should never risk their life and health to travel.• Secure - People should never feel threatened or attacked while traveling.• Sustainable - People should never need to compromise future generations to travel.• Seamless - People should never feel that traveling is difficult or inconvenient.Other compelling insights in the report point to declining brand loyalty among younger consumers, the rise of multimodal journeys, and a clear business case for tying product features directly to user benefits.Launch of the 4S Mobility InitiativeBuilding on the research findings, 4S Mobility also announced the forthcoming launch of the 4S Mobility Initiative - a nonprofit effort designed to transform research into action. The initiative will:• Develop shared industry metrics.• Foster a membership community for collaboration.• Drive real-world pilot projects.• Support integration of 4S principles within organizations.By creating common tools and shared measurement the Initiative aims to accelerate Safe, Secure, Sustainable, and Seamless change across the global mobility sector.The special report is being distributed this week to decision-makers and innovators at IAA Mobility 2025 and is available for immediate download: www.4Smobility.com/post/mobility-at-a-crossroads About 4S Mobility4S Mobility is an industry-wide movement to shift from tech-centric to outcome-driven mobility. Launched at CES in January 2025, the movement is dedicated to defining and promoting Safe, Secure, Sustainable, and Seamless mobility outcomes for people and communities worldwide. Learn more at www.4Smobility.com About SBD AutomotiveSBD Automotive is a global leader in automotive and mobility consulting, dedicated to helping organizations navigate the complex, rapidly evolving landscape of transportation technology and innovation. SBD Automotive combines decades of expertise with cutting-edge insights to drive success for its clients across the mobility ecosystem. For more information, visit www.sbdautomotive.com

