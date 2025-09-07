Vigilant VA valet team saves Veteran in distress

On a routine morning at the VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care System (FCHCS), the Valet Services team turned a potential crisis into a story of hope and gratitude through remarkable vigilance and swift action.

Recognizing the signs of a medical emergency

It began when a Veteran drove up to the valet entrance of the FCHCS. His pale complexion and unsteady demeanor immediately caught the attention of Terry Nichols, a valet attendant known for his keen eye and attentiveness to Veterans’ needs. Concerned, Nichols approached and urged the Veteran to pull over to a safe location.

“After seeing and speaking with the Veteran, I immediately knew something was wrong and that he needed emergency assistance,” Nichols recalled. “I knew I needed to stay calm while acting quickly.”

Alerting the emergency response team

As the Veteran complied, Nichols signaled to colleague Robert Vasquez to alert emergency personnel. Without hesitation, Vasquez ran inside to notify VA Police and medical staff.

Within minutes, VA first responders arrived, stabilized the Veteran and transported him to a nearby emergency department for critical care. Meanwhile, the valet team safely moved the Veteran’s vehicle to the facility’s parking lot and secured it until his return.

Days later, the Veteran walked back into FCHCS restored to health. With heartfelt gratitude, he retrieved his vehicle and thanked Nichols, Vasquez and the entire valet team. “You all saved my life,” he said, shaking their hands.

Ra’Mir Harrell, Valet Services on-site supervisor, reflected on the incident with pride. “This is what we’re here for, to serve Veterans in every way, as safely as possible. Nichols and Vasquez didn’t just do their jobs; they acted with compassion and urgency. Their teamwork made all the difference.”

The incident highlights the vital role of frontline staff at FCHCS, where quick thinking, training and dedication to Veterans’ well-being embody the spirit of VA care.

“We’re family here,” Vasquez said. “When a Veteran needs us, we move mountains.”

Thanks to the valet team’s swift actions, a Veteran received the lifesaving care he needed, an inspiring reminder of VA’s commitment to those who served.

This article was originally published on the VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care site and has been edited for style and clarity.