PT study shows that automating with Dell ProSupport Plus and SupportAssist can save admins time and effort

Save admin time and effort by automating management tasks with Dell ProSupport Plus for PCs and SupportAssist for Business PCs Infographic: Save admin time and effort by automating management tasks with Dell ProSupport Plus for PCs and SupportAssist for Business PCs

In hands-on testing, Dell ProSupport Plus and SupportAssist allowed admins to troubleshoot common PC issues up to 45x faster

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Administrators in charge of distributed employee PCs can spend significant time detecting, troubleshooting, and fixing the common problems that occur over time. When admins use their time fixing routine issues, though, they aren’t spending their time working on strategic initiatives. Principled Technologies (PT) conducted three sample PC troubleshooting tasks and recorded administrator completion times using automation with Dell ProSupport Plus with SupportAssist and using a manual approach.According to the report:“Dell ProSupport Plus for PCs, which includes SupportAssist for Business PCs, automates detection and remediation of many common issues. SupportAssist provides a pre-built library of 70+ detection and remediation scripts, which can streamline responses and reduce hands-on IT admin time.While ProSupport Plus includes benefits such as 24/7 expert support, accidental damage coverage, and proactive alerts, many IT teams may be unfamiliar with its built-in automation features. These capabilities—accessible through SupportAssist—can simplify detection and remediation of diagnostic, performance, security, and other issues.To assess the impact of these features, we compared task completion times with and without automation for three sample tasks. Using SupportAssist for constant monitoring and remediating recurring support tasks could drastically reduce IT admin time and effort over the course of a year, giving them back time they could spend on other initiatives. It should be noted that ProSupport Flex, a support offer for companies with in-house IT and large PC fleets, also has remediation capabilities.”Further, the report notes the benefits of moving from a reactive approach to a proactive one with Dell ProSupport Plus, saying, “The reactive, manual approach first requires an end user contacting IT for help, usually through an IT helpdesk interaction. Then, IT must react at the first level of support, perform additional IT analysis using a remote session (or other method), and finally remediate the problem. For the manual approach in our scenarios, we therefore include a flat 10-minute IT support cost, though some issues would require a longer IT intervention. The automated, proactive approach using ProSupport Plus with SupportAssist focuses on proactive detection and remediation of that issue.”To learn more, read the full report at https://facts.pt/oR1r50k or see the infographic at https://facts.pt/FkLhls2 About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

