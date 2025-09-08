From JPMorgan VP to Furniture Visionary: Brooke Sharpton Launches Almond Wind, Redefining Sofas as Art with Intention

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brooke Sharpton, a former Vice President at JPMorgan and finance executive turned furniture visionary, has launched Almond Wind, a Black woman-owned furniture brand dedicated to transforming sofas into statement pieces that reflect culture, identity, and intention.

After more than a decade managing wealth for high-net-worth clients at firms such as Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan, Brooke left the security of a six-figure career to pursue her passion for design. “A sofa is the most intimate art piece in your home,” Sharpton says. “It should reflect who you are.”

The inspiration for Almond Wind came from Sharpton’s personal experience furnishing her own home. She realized that furniture lacked the storytelling, cultural resonance, and intentionality she values in fashion and other lifestyle spaces. With Almond Wind, Brooke has created a line of mid-luxury sofas ($2k–$5k) with sleek designs, high-quality materials, and performance fabrics that are meant to be both functional and deeply personal.

“People love to tell you what you can’t do,” Sharpton adds. “But there are just as many reasons to do it. I decided to take the leap and create furniture that speaks to my community and my own vision.”

Almond Wind offers both direct-to-consumer and business-to-business solutions, serving residential and commercial spaces alike — from homeowners to interior designers, boutique hotels, Airbnb hosts, and businesses seeking sofas that embody comfort, culture, and artistry.

About Brooke Sharpton & Almond Wind

Founded in 2024 and based in Miami, FL, Almond Wind is dedicated to creating furniture that blends artistry with functionality. Brooke Sharpton’s designs are inspired by cultural identity, intentional living, and her vision for furniture as a meaningful, intimate part of everyday life.

For more information, visit almondwind.com or follow on Instagram @almond.wind.

