Canadian Artist David Craig Ellis Debuts Fall Fashion Collection Made Entirely from 30 Years of His Own Used Clothing

Information for the "USED Collection" Fashion Show

This September, artist David Craig Ellis will unveil his first-ever fashion line of personally-used clothing at his Brooklyn gallery, Not Another GALLERY!

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This September, Canadian artist and cultural provocateur David Craig Ellis will unveil his first-ever Fall Collection, a fashion line decades in the making—literally. Every piece in the collection is repurposed and rebranded from Ellis' personal wardrobe, worn across the past 30 years at iconic New York haunts like The Scrap Bar, The Cat Club, and The Limelight.

Titled “USED”, the collection features everything from faded jeans and polyester Levi’s to once-loved pajamas, used socks, and even underwear—each piece silk-screened with Ellis’ signature “USED” logo. No garment is spared, including a tracksuit that “fell off the back of a truck” and was purchased from a Little Italy tough guy, now reimagined and proudly included in the collection.

The line will debut at Not Another GALLERY! in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on Saturday, September 13, during the height of New York Fashion Week. The opening night event runs from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM, with a runway show kicking off at 8:00 PM sharp.

Expect an outrageous, unfiltered evening in true Ellis fashion—featuring an open bar, exclusive giveaways, and a full showcase of hundreds of “USED” pieces that push the boundary between art, fashion, and absurdist commentary.

Event Details:

📍 Not Another GALLERY! – 109 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY

📅 Saturday, September 13, 2025

⏰ 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM (Fashion Show at 8:00 PM)

🍸 Open bar

🎁 Prizes & giveaways all night

Join David Craig Ellis as he turns nostalgia, nightlife, and well-worn fashion into a bold new vision of wearable art.

For more info, please visit www.facebook.com/notanothergallerynyc and www.notanothergallery.com

About David Craig Ellis

David Craig Ellis is a Canadian artist, satirist, and cultural agitator known for his irreverent style, punk sensibility, and genre-defying work. His artistic practice spans painting, performance, and now, fashion—always with a sharp tongue and a wink to the absurd.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.