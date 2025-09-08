Talking About Skin Lightening, Safely: A Guyanese-Designed Community Conversations Toolkit

Dr. Denise A. Johnson, Guyana-born physician and former Acting Secretary of Health of Pennsylvania, co-leads the launch of the Skin Lightening Community Conversations Toolkit.

New health toolkit led by Guyanese experts tackles unsafe skin lightening, aiming to protect public health and inspire safer practices.

I’ve seen the preventable harm tied to mercury and hydroquinone in ‘lightening’ products. This toolkit gives communities practical steps to protect health and prevent further harm.” — Dr Denise Johnson, M.D., FACOG, FACHE

GEORGETOWN, AL, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Communication and Culture, LLC (CCLLC), founded by Guyanese-born Dr. Donna A. Oti, today announced the launch of its Skin Lightening Community Conversations Toolkit—an evidence-based guide designed to help organizations, health leaders, and community advocates raise awareness about the dangers of unsafe skin lightening practices.For decades, cosmetic products have contained harmful ingredients such as hydroquinone and mercury. Today, health risks including rashes, facial swelling, permanent discoloration, kidney damage, and harm to the nervous and immune systems are well documented.The toolkit equips trusted community leaders—faith leaders, educators, women’s groups, and healthcare providers—with strategies, resources, and culturally relevant discussion guides to lead conversations that protect health while celebrating the natural beauty of Guyanese skin tones.“As a daughter of Guyana, I have seen firsthand the harmful pressures surrounding skin tone and the preventable dangers of unsafe products,” said Dr. Donna Oti, Founder and CEO of Communication and Culture, LLC. “This toolkit empowers our communities to choose health and embrace beauty in every shade.”The initiative is co-led by Dr. Denise A. Johnson, also born in Guyana, who later served as Physician General and Acting Secretary of Health for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Dr. Johnson added: “Our shared roots make this work deeply personal. This toolkit gives community leaders practical tools to protect future generations and advance health equity in Guyana and beyond.”The Skin Lightening Community Conversations Toolkit is now available at www.toolkit.3cfirm.com

