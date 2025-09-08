Talking About Skin Lightening, Safely: A Guyanese-Designed Community Conversations Toolkit
New health toolkit led by Guyanese experts tackles unsafe skin lightening, aiming to protect public health and inspire safer practices.
For decades, cosmetic products have contained harmful ingredients such as hydroquinone and mercury. Today, health risks including rashes, facial swelling, permanent discoloration, kidney damage, and harm to the nervous and immune systems are well documented.
The toolkit equips trusted community leaders—faith leaders, educators, women’s groups, and healthcare providers—with strategies, resources, and culturally relevant discussion guides to lead conversations that protect health while celebrating the natural beauty of Guyanese skin tones.
“As a daughter of Guyana, I have seen firsthand the harmful pressures surrounding skin tone and the preventable dangers of unsafe products,” said Dr. Donna Oti, Founder and CEO of Communication and Culture, LLC. “This toolkit empowers our communities to choose health and embrace beauty in every shade.”
The initiative is co-led by Dr. Denise A. Johnson, also born in Guyana, who later served as Physician General and Acting Secretary of Health for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Dr. Johnson added: “Our shared roots make this work deeply personal. This toolkit gives community leaders practical tools to protect future generations and advance health equity in Guyana and beyond.”
The Skin Lightening Community Conversations Toolkit is now available at www.toolkit.3cfirm.com.
