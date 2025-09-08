Nate Franchesco Expands Multi-Genre Catalog With Curated Shred/Metal EP Quantum Havoc

nate-franchesco-quantum-havoc jpg

Nate Franchesco curates a collection of progressive, shred-driven throwback demos into a unified EP, delivering a sonic snapshot of his metal-fusion roots.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles-based multi-instrumentalist and multi-genre virtuoso Nate Franchesco continues building one of the most diverse independent catalogs in modern music with the curated release of his shred/metal EP, Quantum Havoc. Described by Coyote Music Review as possessing “insane chops” and compared to elite guitarists like Alex Skolnick among others, Nate has taken a collection of archived throwback demos and shaped them into a cohesive, progressive listening experience that blends technical shred energy with multi-genre finesse.

About Quantum Havoc 🎸

A curated throwback EP, Quantum Havoc compiles four carefully selected tracks from Nate’s archive, highlighting his progressive metal fusion roots while reinforcing his genre assassin identity:

Hammer Down → heavy, slow, and technical groove riffs.

Doctor Nitro → uptempo shred fireworks with precision solos.

Neuro Cascade → EVH-inspired echo-driven fusion tones.

Doctor Octane → explosive, high-energy metal fused with rock complexity.

Although rooted in shred and progressive metal, the EP showcases Nate’s multi-instrumental versatility, balancing technical mastery with melodic phrasing and fusion-driven creativity.

An Expanding Multi-Genre Catalog 🌐

With over 20 singles and multiple EPs already released, Nate’s catalog spans a vast range of genres, reinforcing his identity as a true “genre assassin”:

Bossa/Lounge 67 → smooth, airy bossa nova textures.

The Retro Funk Experience → groove-driven throwback funk sessions.

Jazz Alive EP → swing, scat, and jazz-fusion explorations.

Rhapsody in Blue → orchestral piano reimagining with elegant cover art.

Reflections Vol. 1 → remastered highlights from past sessions.

Parallel Keys EP → organ-driven jazz fusion experiments.

Serene Experience EP → mellow ballads, bossa, and Hawaiian lap steel.

Railroad Soul EP → retro blues-inspired sessions.

Guest Pass EP (upcoming) → featuring collaborators like Sage (The Voice Armenia), Ivan Rodriguez (saxophone), Benji (hip-hop), and Oleg Bezuglov (violin).

…and many more singles and genre-spanning EPs that continue to build a one-of-a-kind, multi-layered discography.

Critical Acclaim 📰

Coyote Music Review praised Nate’s technique and artistic range, stating:

“Nate Franchesco plays with insane chops and a unique voice, evoking the spirit of players like Alex Skolnick and Kai Hansen while carving his own identity.”

