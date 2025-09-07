Benefits of the Statewide Cell-Phone Ban

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul was a guest on Fox News Sunday with Shannon Bream. The Governor discussed the first week of the statewide cell-phone ban in effect.

AUDIO: The Governor’s remarks are available in audio form here.

A rush transcript of the Governor’s remarks is available below:

Shannon Bream, Fox News: Okay, so we're talking about the cell phone ban. New York has kind of led the way on that. I want to start with this — a 2024 report by the National Parents Union shows 78 percent of parents say they want their kids to have access to cell phones during the school day. So, I'll give you a little bit of reaction from some New York parents and then get your reaction.

The New York Post quotes parent Ebony Holmes, who says, “Had to wait 30 minutes after school to get my 12-year-old daughter's confiscated iPad back.” Called the ban “terrible.” “If somebody's coming here, and they shoot up the school, how is my kid going to call me?” she said. Another parent, Maria Martinez said she'd bought smart watches for her 11-year-old and 8-year-old kids, so they could keep in touch with her during the school day. “Kids need to be in contact with their parents, so I think it's a bad idea.”

So what's your message to those parents?

Governor Hochul: The message is: Change is hard. I understand that, but you have to wonder why for the last decade we've even allowed children to have this distraction device in their hands.

They're not learning. They're not engaging with other students. You walk into a hallway with a school that allows cell phones. The halls are silent. Kids aren't speaking to each other, they're not making friendships, they're not creating human connections that you're supposed to do when you're a child.

And I'm a parent. I'm the first Mom Governor of New York. I understand the fears. What happens when your children — your most precious person in the world to you — goes off to school?

But what I learned, because I had the same fears, what I learned from law enforcement two years ago — the last thing your child should have in their possession, if there's a shooter on campus or in the building, is a cell phone that could telegraph where your child is.

They need to be 100 percent focused on the adult in the room, that teacher, who's been going through countless hours of training. And so law enforcement persuaded me — district attorneys, sheriffs, police chiefs — that it is safer to not have a cell phone distracting a child if there is a crisis on campus.

But I'm concerned about the mental health of our kids as well. There is a direct correlation between access to not just the phone itself, but the addictive algorithms that are bombarding our kids all day long; 74 percent of teachers said, “We can't teach our kids anymore.” The kids are so preoccupied watching a TikTok dance video that they're not listening to the math teacher.

So there's been a huge learning gap. I have 3 million school-aged children in the State of New York. Our children, since this is starting now, are going to be smarter, more well-adjusted and more highly functioning adults when they leave our system — and that's the goal. So I understand parents’ fears more than anyone, but give it a little bit of time. Talk to the students who've been through this. I just came from a school on Long Island and another one in Brooklyn. Transition is hard. Change is hard. But the kids, after a little bit of time say, “You know what? I actually have friends in person now. I'm talking to people. I feel better. I'm learning.”

Talk to the kids. You'll see a huge difference in them and their mental health — and that's what I'm going for here.

Shannon Bream, Fox News: And a big difference from the days that you and I were in school, and you're in the cafeteria and finding people to talk to and sharing your lunch. So it's a different world. Teachers also have to be part of this work, and I want to read something from Emily Weinstein, she's a Harvard researcher. And she says, “We've heard over the last two to three years how hard it is from educators that, ‘We did not choose to give your child a phone. And now we're in the position of having to be the arbiter and manage it.’” So how is this enforced? How is this managed for teachers now who say they have to be the “bad guy” when it comes to the cell phones?

Governor Hochul: In the State of New York, the teachers helped me lead the charge to do this. Once we had many conversations, and conferences and discussions — I did round tables around the state for a year and a half with teachers, with parents, with school administrators and students.

So I didn't come to this decision lightly, but I really encourage others to do it because some teachers would be enforcing it strictly, others would say, “Hey, don't worry about it.” So the teachers don't want to be the good cop, bad cop in their schools — they want a uniform policy.

So every school district is supposed to enforce it with their own discipline plan. I mean, no child should be suspended for this, but let the parents know that, after a few times, that the children should be very much informed that they cannot bring these cell phones to school. But what we saw is a lot of schools have adopted something called this Yondr pouch — the kids can literally keep it with them all day, it is locked up. If there's a crisis, an emergency, the teacher can unlock it, and the kids felt better that they had their phone with them, but we left it up to every single school to decide the best mechanism for addressing the storage and the discipline afterward.

But, I'll say this: It is going better than I expected in the State of New York. I said, “There's going to be a transition, some growing pains, let's give it a few months,” but the reaction after day one has been astounding to me. And yes, there's going to be some people who are unhappy, I understand it. I understand that innate need to feel connected to your child all day. But Shannon, as you said, we didn't have that.

At some point you have got to have a little bit of separation and let them start developing their own independence. I want kids who know how to make friends, who can make eye contact, who can be thoughtful individuals — and that cell phone, and also the bullying that happens on it.

This one child told me, “We're addicted to this. We can't put it down, but I'm getting mocked out all day for the clothes I'm wearing, or finding out about the girls having a party together on Friday, and they're not inviting me, and I sit here feeling bad about it all day.” These kids go through enough, they don't need it. They came to the pandemic, they came through so much stress — let them be kids again.

So I feel really positive and optimistic about this, and other governors — and Sarah Huckabee Sanders and others have led the charge on this. And I think every governor, if we don't get a policy out of the federal government, should really consider this and look at the states that have gone ahead. I know my kids, my students are going to be smarter and more well adjusted than anybody's once this has some time to take effect.

Shannon Bream, Fox News: Okay, we're going to watch that. Before I let you go, I want to ask a quick political question. Last time you were with us, there was not yet a formal endorsement for Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for mayor there in New York City. A headline this week, locally there in New York City, says, “In a development for the race for New York City Mayor, Governor Kathy Hochul appears to be inching closer to endorsing democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani.”

What questions do you still have? Can you give us a timeline for your decision?

Governor Hochul: No, there's been so much speculation about what I'm going to do. I think the bigger question is what the voters of New York want to do. I vote in Buffalo, New York, just for the record. I'm not a New York City– I'm here part-time but listen, it is up to the voters and there should not be outside influences on this decision from the White House on down. Let the voters of New York decide.

But my job is whomever is the Mayor of New York, I need them to work with me to make sure that we continue to be a company that prizes and celebrates people's success, that we want to make sure all people feel welcome here, that we protect the Jewish community, the business community feels that they can thrive here.

And we start creating jobs and making sure our streets are safe. Those are my priorities, affordability and public safety. And the next mayor is going to have to work with me because it's hard to acknowledge when you're the Mayor of New York, but the State of New York has enormous power over decisions in the city and particularly the financial side of it. So, stay tuned. We'll see what happens.

Shannon Bream, Fox News: Alright, Governor, always good to see you. Thanks so much for your time today.

Governor Hochul: Thank you very much. Good to see you again, Shannon.