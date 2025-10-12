Governor Hochul Urges Continued Caution and Preparedness As Strong Coastal Storm Set To Impact New York Beginning Sunday Afternoon

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to continue to prepare as a strong coastal storm is set to impact much of New York beginning Sunday afternoon. The storm has strengthened as it has moved up the mid-Atlantic coast toward southern New England and is expected to cause widespread moderate to major coastal flooding throughout Downstate New York, along with bringing strong winds and long duration rain to the region. In response, utilities have added more than 1,600 workers throughout the Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island Regions to support storm response operations.

“As this strong coastal storm approaches, New Yorkers need to heed the precautionary measures and monitor their local forecasts,” Governor Hochul said. “With high wind warnings and flood risks, staying alert, vigilant and taking steps to prepare is crucial for everyone’s safety. Our state agencies are at-the-ready to assist New Yorkers from any impacts the strong coastal storm will bring.”

Governor Hochul began warning New Yorkers of this storm and its impacts earlier this week and is continuing to urge New Yorkers to closely monitor their local forecasts, prepare their households accordingly and avoid traveling in impacted areas this weekend.

New York State Department of Public Service staff have been in communication with the electric utilities with service territories in the forecasted area anticipated to be affected by this weekend’s Nor’easter event. Con Edison, Orange and Rockland, PSEG Long Island, Central Hudson Gas and Electric, and NYSEG are all actively monitoring forecasts and preparing for potential impacts to their respective service territories.

Utility preparations have included bringing in an additional 1,618 workers, activation of respective Incident Command, staging equipment, conducting outbound calls to Life Support Equipment (LSE) customers and critical facility customers in the areas anticipated to receive the most impacts, as well as conducting municipal officials calls. Utility crews are prepared to operate in the overnight hours to respond where safe to do so. All utilities continue to monitor the forecast and will make resource adjustments in alignment with existing emergency plans.

The utilities have approximately 7,118 workers available statewide to engage in damage assessment, response, repair, and restoration efforts across the state, as necessary. This includes the addition of more than 1,600 workers since Friday, with ConEd and Orange and Rockland adding 900 workers, PSEG LI adding 520, and NYSEG adding 198 workers, and Central Hudson adding 44 workers. Department staff will track utilities’ work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

The threat for coastal flooding has increased as the storm has moved up the coast and the National Weather Service now has Coastal Flood Warnings in place for Long Island, New York City and Southern Westchester County beginning 12 p.m. Sunday through 8 p.m. Monday. Forecasts are calling for widespread moderate to MAJOR coastal flooding for the south shore bays of Nassau and southwestern Suffolk counties during times of high tide until Monday. Widespread minor to moderate coastal flooding remains a threat for the remainder of the coastline, with the widespread possibility of dune erosion and localized overwashes along the Atlantic Ocean beaches.

Strong winds are also expected to be a major hazard throughout the duration of the storm. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for much of Suffolk County beginning at 12 p.m. Sunday through 6 p.m. Monday, with a Wind Advisory in place for the rest of Long Island, New York City and Southern Westchester County. During this period, wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour are possible and could result in downed trees and possible power outages. Due to the forecasted high wind conditions, MTA Bridges and Tunnels will implement a ban on empty tractor-trailers and tandem (piggyback, dual, triple, etc.) trucks on its seven bridges beginning 3:00 p.m. Sunday. Based on the current forecast and the overall timing of this weather event, it is anticipated this ban will be in place until 6:00 p.m. Monday.

Forecasters are also calling for long duration rainfall as part of this storm, the most intense of which will be focused downstate where between 1.5 and 3 inches of rainfall is expected in the lower Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island Regions and minor flooding resulting from poor drainage is possible. The northern Mid-Hudson and southern Capital Regions are forecast to receive between an inch and 1.5 inches of rain, while the rest of the state should see an inch or less. The rainfall has the potential to cause flooding in urban areas with poor drainage throughout Sunday and into Monday.

New Yorkers are encouraged to monitor their local forecasts, weather watches and warnings. It is critical to ensure that government emergency alerts are enabled on their mobile phones. New Yorkers can also sign up for real-time weather and emergency alerts that will be texted to their phones by texting their county or borough name to 333111. For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website at alerts.weather.gov.

Agency Preparations

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with its local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate any local requests for assistance. State stockpiles are ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Watch Center, New York’s 24/7 alert and warning hub, is monitoring the storm track and statewide impacts closely.

Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation (DOT) is prepared to respond with more than 3,413 supervisors and operators available statewide. Department staff are actively monitoring known problem areas and are ready to take action as needed to mitigate flooding. Crews can be configured into any type of response needed, including flood response, chipper, load & haul, sewer jet, cut & toss, traffic signal, etc. DOT crews are also proactively checking and clearing drains and culverts.

To support storm response in the Long Island region, the Department is taking the following actions:

Quick clearance crews in areas with coastal flooding concerns will begin operations at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Quick clearance crews and three tree-cutting crews in other areas of Long Island will be recalled to service at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Four traffic signal mechanics (two in Nassau County and two in Suffolk) will begin work at 12 p.m. Sunday. Four others will be on standby.

HELP trucks will be brought into service for the Columbus Day holiday during morning and afternoon peak travel times.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,477 large dump trucks

332 large loaders

98 chippers

82 tracked and wheeled excavators

33 water pumps

31 traffic and tree crew bucket trucks

30 traffic tower platforms

19 vacuum trucks with sewer jets

The need for additional resources will be re-evaluated as conditions warrant throughout the event. For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit 511ny.org, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority has 656 operators and supervisors prepared to respond to any wind or flood related issues across the state with small to medium sized excavators, plow/dump trucks, large loaders, portable variable message signs (VMS) boards, portable light towers, smaller generators, smaller pumps and equipment hauling trailers, as well as signage and other traffic control devices available for any detours or closures. VMS and social media are utilized to alert motorists of weather conditions on the Thruway.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

318 Large and Small Dump Trucks

64 Loaders

30 Trailers

2 Vac Trucks

15 Excavators

7 Brush Chippers

104 Chainsaws

20 Aerial Trucks

22 Skid Steers

86 Portable Generators

74 Portable Light Units

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available to download for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to live traffic cameras, real-time traffic information and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails which provide the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway, follow @ThruwayTraffic on X, formerly known as Twitter, and visit thruway.ny.gov to see an interactive map showing traffic conditions for the Thruway and other New York State roadways.

New York State Police

State Police instructed all Troopers to remain vigilant and will deploy extra patrols to affected areas as needed. All four-wheel drive vehicles are in service, and all watercraft and specialty vehicles are staged and ready for deployment.

Department of Environmental Conservation

The Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets, including first responders, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to heavy rainfall, high winds, and flooding.

DEC reminds local officials to watch for potential flooding in their communities. Municipalities are encouraged to undertake local assessments of flood-prone areas and to remove any accumulating debris. DEC permits and authorization are not required to remove debris unless stream banks or beds will be disturbed by debris removal and/or the use of heavy equipment. Municipalities and local governments are advised to contact DEC's Regional Permit Administrators if assistance is required and to help determine if a permit is necessary. DEC can issue Emergency Authorizations to expedite approval of projects in place of an individual permit. DEC approves Emergency Authorizations for situations that are deemed an emergency based on the immediate protection of life, health, general welfare, property, or natural resources.

Additional information on coastal erosion and flooding is available on the DEC website.

Hiking Safety

Unpredictable weather and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills, and other backcountry areas can create unexpectedly hazardous conditions. Trails have mixed conditions, and visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for rain and colder temperatures to ensure a safe outdoor experience.

Hikers in the Adirondacks are encouraged to check the Adirondack Backcountry Information webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures, and general recreation information.

Backcountry visitors should Hike Smart and follow proper safety guidelines. Plan trips accordingly. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Jones Beach State Park maintenance staff have reinforced a sand berm to protect the Central Mall and main boardwalk area from flooding. State Parks staff have stockpiled and placed sandbags around vulnerable buildings at oceanfront parks. Beaches have been cleared of all non-essential equipment as well as trash receptacles and signage. Storm drains and runoff areas are being checked and cleared as needed. Swimming is closed for the season.

Park visitors should visit parks.ny.gov, check the free NY State Parks Explorer mobile app or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is closely monitoring weather conditions to ensure safe, reliable service. MTA employees will be poised to respond to any weather-related issues including removal of trees that may fall across tracks. To reduce the likelihood of flooding and respond to any instances of flooding, MTA crews will inspect drains in flood-prone areas to ensure they are functional, and supervisors will monitor flood-prone locations for any reports of flooding to ensure quick response. Elevator and escalator specialists will be deployed to flood-prone locations to attend to any weather-related elevator and escalator troubles.

Customers are encouraged to check new.mta.info for the latest service updates, and to use caution while navigating the system. Customers should also sign up for real-time service alerts via text or email. These alerts are also available via the MTA app and the TrainTime app.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey monitors weather conditions across all its facilities. In the event of severe weather, the agency issues travel alerts and updates as needed via facility email alerts and on social media. For the latest information about Port Authority facilities, please check social media, sign up for PA Alerts, or download one of the PA mobile apps, including RidePATH, which provides real-time updates and alerts for PATH service.

Severe Weather Safety Tips

Disaster Supplies

Have disaster supplies on hand, including:

Flashlight and extra batteries

Battery-operated radio and extra batteries

First aid kit and manual

Emergency food and water

Non-electric can opener

Essential medicines

Checkbook, cash, credit cards, ATM cards

Flash Flooding

Never attempt to drive on a flooded road. Turn around and go another way.

If water begins to rise rapidly around you in your car, abandon the vehicle immediately.

Do not underestimate the power of fast-moving water. Two feet of fast-moving flood water will float your car, and water moving at two miles per hour can sweep cars off a road or bridge.

Power Outages

Check with your utility to determine area repair schedules.

Turn off or unplug lights and appliances to prevent a circuit overload when service is restored; leave one light on to indicate when power has been restored.

If heat goes out during a storm, keep warm by closing off rooms you do not need.

To Report an Electric Outage, Call:

Central Hudson: 845-452-2700

Con Edison: 800-752-6633

National Grid: 800-867-5222

NYSEG: 800-572-1131

O&R: 877-434-4100

PSEG-LI: 800-490-0075

RG&E: 800-743-1701

For more safety tips, go to www.dhses.ny.gov/safety.