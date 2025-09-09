Movinglife Celebrates 10 Years of Innovation and Freedom in Mobility at REHACARE International 2025

10th anniversary of Movinglife ATTO series of mobility scooters Happy customers on an ATTO

Movinglife marks 10 years of innovation at REHACARE 2025, showcasing its global success in premium folding mobility scooters and unveiling future solutions.

Our journey over the last decade has been about more than creating mobility scooters. It has been about creating freedom, dignity, and confidence,.” — Rafy David, CEO of Movinglife

MODIIN, ISRAEL, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Movinglife , the global leader in premium folding mobility scooters , is proud to celebrate its 10th anniversary this year. Since its founding, Movinglife has redefined what is possible for people with mobility challenges by offering stylish, practical, and travel-ready mobility scooters that empower independence and open the world to travel without limits.The celebration will take place this September at REHACARE International in Düsseldorf, Germany, one of the world’s leading trade fairs for rehabilitation and care. Movinglife will mark this important milestone with its global partners and will offer an exclusive preview of what is coming next.“Our journey over the last decade has been about more than creating mobility scooters. It has been about creating freedom, dignity, and confidence,” said Rafy David, CEO of Movinglife. “We started with a vision to allow people to travel anywhere , anytime. Today, that vision is shared by hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. Celebrating our 10th anniversary at REHACARE alongside our partners and customers feels like the perfect moment to reflect on how far we have come and share what lies ahead.”Marcel Zwart, Global Sales Manager at Movinglife, added, “Movinglife’s success has always been built on partnerships with our distributors, customers, and communities. REHACARE is where we connect with the world. This year, it will be where we celebrate a decade of achievement and reveal exciting innovations that will shape the future of mobility.”Since the launch of the first ATTO scooter in 2015, Movinglife has grown into a global brand with a presence in more than 65 countries. Over the past decade, we have set new standards in folding mobility technology, portability and design. Our products have become the choice for people who value style, quality and above all the freedom to explore without limits.At REHACARE 2025, visitors will be able to experience the complete Movinglife range first-hand, test drive our scooters and connect directly with our team. This special anniversary is also the perfect moment to look to the future. In 2026, Movinglife will expand its offering with several exciting new products across multiple categories. These will include two rollators, a hoist that requires no installation, a power wheelchair, a walking cane and two new mobility scooters. Each one is designed to reflect our ongoing commitment to premium mobility solutions that combine advanced engineering with thoughtful design to empower independence for people everywhere.About MovinglifeFounded in 2015, Movinglife designs and manufactures premium folding mobility scooters and mobility solutions that combine advanced engineering with elegant design. With a mission to give people the freedom to travel anywhere, Movinglife’s products are sold in over 65 countries and trusted by hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide.For more information, visit www.movinglife.com

Travel with an ATTO

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.