Mindyra Appoints Bruce Brandes as CEO; Expands Leadership to Accelerate Proactive Behavioral Healthcare Transformation

DARIEN, CT, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the growing mental health crisis and increasing urgency for healthcare organizations to proactively manage behavioral health risk, Mindyra, a leader in predictive analytics, measurement-based care, and care navigation, has appointed healthcare technology veteran Bruce Brandes as Chief Executive Officer and expanded its leadership team to accelerate its next phase of growth. These changes coincide with the development of broader solution capabilities and a bold rebrand that signals Mindyra’s deepened commitment to a more comprehensive and collaborative approach to support patients, caregivers, and the organizations tasked with advancing their health and care.With proprietary, clinically validated tools, combined with industry-standard survey instruments, Mindyra empowers health systems and risk-bearing organizations to stratify behavioral health risk, navigate to optimal care pathways, and optimize the allocation of both human and technology resources. This strategic shift positions the company to meet the urgent need for more predictive, integrated behavioral health solutions across healthcare.Proven Operator to Lead Growth in Health SystemsJoining as CEO, Bruce Brandes brings 35 years of experience building and scaling digital health companies that transform clinical workflows, operational models, and patient outcomes. He most recently served as President of care.ai, where he helped pioneer the smart hospital movement, culminating in its acquisition by Stryker. Prior executive roles at Livongo and Teladoc further solidify his reputation as a change agent in whole-person care and health system innovation.“Bruce is a proven healthcare leader with the vision and executional rigor to meet this moment,” said Bill Battey, Founder and Executive Chairman of Mindyra. “His ability to connect high-value technology with real-world healthcare operations will accelerate our impact as we reimagine how behavioral care is identified, managed, and measured across complex populations.”Strategic Network of Advisors to Guide ExpansionTo support its next phase of growth, Mindyra has assembled a distinguished Board of Directors and Advisory Boards:• Michael Rowe, CPA, FHFMA, longtime healthcare CFO and former SVP and Chief Business Development Officer at Kaiser Permanente, joins the Board of Directors to guide financial and growth strategy.• Robert Aseltine, PhD, a leading expert in predictive modeling for behavioral health, joins as Chair of the Data Science Advisory Board.A newly formed Business Advisory Board includes:• Margaret Laws, CEO of Hopelab and former Director of Innovations for the Underserved at the California HealthCare Foundation• Edward Marx, longtime healthcare technology executive and former CIO, Cleveland Clinic• Neal Patel, MD, Chief Information Officer, Vanderbilt University Medical Center• Keith Payet, CEO, United Healthcare Government Health Plans of Washington• Lynn Simon, MD, former President of Healthcare Innovation and Chief Medical Officer, Community Health Systems“Behavioral health needs have been systemically under-identified and under-served for far too long”, added Board Director Mike Rowe. “I am excited to join the Mindyra team to focus on the compelling case for action to predict rising risks, more comprehensively assess, and proactively manage behavioral health and care.”Rebrand Reflects Market Focus and Strategic IntentThe rebranding of Mindyra reflects a focused shift from broad benefit navigation to delivering high-value, predictive insights directly to provider organizations and risk-bearing entities. As policy and financial pressures intensify under “pay-for-performance” mandates, Mindyra’s solutions help executives identify behavioral health risk earlier, improve resource allocation, and reduce downstream costs from unmanaged behavioral conditions.A Personal Call for Collaboration“Almost every family has been touched by behavioral health challenges,” added Bruce Brandes. “Bill founded Mindyra with a personal mission to introduce measurement-based care to enhance behavioral health and care in collaboration with providers and payors. Today, we have the data, tools, and commitment to build compelling partnerships with health systems and risk-bearing entities that share our passion to accelerate the journey to better serve patients in need and their caregivers."About Mindyra HealthMindyra delivers AI-enabled predictive analytics that empower healthcare leaders to proactively manage behavioral health risk and guide providers and patients to the most appropriate, available resources that can deliver the right care at the right time. Trusted by healthcare organizations nationwide, Mindyra is catalyzing the next generation of behavioral health and care.

