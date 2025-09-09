Addicting Ads Expands Ai-Powered TV Advertising Capabilities

Addicting Ads team members pose for a photo during a retreat in Texas. Addicting Ads partners with tech giants to make commercials using Ai.

Addicting Ads expands strategic partnerships with renowned startup programs funded by Amazon, Microsoft, and other leading tech companies.

We are the Pixar of ad agencies” — Addicting Ads founder

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earlier this week, Addicting Ads announced partnerships with a range of top startup programs powered by tech giants including Amazon (AWS), NVIDIA, Microsoft, Modal, MongoDB, ElevenLabs, and Datadog.These collaborations position Addicting Ads alongside the world’s leading technology companies, providing access to advanced Ai infrastructure, scalable deployment pipelines, strong cybersecurity, and global go-to-market resources.The Addicting Ads team creates some of the most cutting-edge Ai advertisements in the market. Combining generative Ai with traditional filmmaking, Addicting Ads is able to deliver engaging TV commercials that convert viewers into loyal customers. Leveraging the latest technologies, this ad agency is able to produce profitable marketing campaigns that help businesses boost their reputation & promote brand recognition.According to the Interactive Advertising Bureau's (IAB) 2025 Digital Video Ad Spend & Strategy Full Report , insiders project that generative Ai content will power 40% of all ads by 2026. Addicting Ads is at the forefront of this Ai revolution and is destined to disrupt the industry with its scalable enterprise-grade marketing solutions that shatter the limits of traditional ad campaigns.

Ai makes a TV commercial for Taco Bell

