From Serbia to the World: Inside44 Redefines Independent Sci-Fi Publishing

Inside44 - scifi universe - Darko Markovic darmar

From passion to print: Inside44 is a 544-page sci-fi epic created by one man, now reaching global readers and collectors in limited release.

Inside44 was built against all odds, and now the universe feels like it’s pushing it forward. Readers are ready for new sci-fi worlds, and this is only the beginning.” — Darko Markovic, Creator of Inside44

BELGRADE, SERBIA, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the successful release of its debut press announcement - Inside44 - the 544-page sci-fi collector’s edition created by Serbian designer and worldbuilder | Darko Markovic DarMar has already begun attracting global attention.Darko Markovic (DarMar) proves that anything is possible. Diagnosed with diabetes at 13, he was later rejected by his university applications for design and art, being told he had “no talent.” Even after winning a Lamborghini scholarship in Italy, he was forced out due to passport restrictions that made him ineligible to work.The story of Inside44 is rooted in his own life a journey nothing short of miraculous. Despite early setbacks, Markovic went on to collaborate with global giants such as Amazon, DNEG, and Sony, before making his ultimate comeback: creating Inside44, a 544-page sci-fi collector’s edition that stands as a rare, extraordinary achievement. With its growing recognition, this universe is destined to capture the world’s attentionWhat started as a decade-long passion project has proven itself more than just a book. With a limited edition print run and early international recognition, Inside44 is now stepping into its next chapter: reaching new audiences and opening doors for adaptation into film, television, and interactive media.Synopsis :"In a galaxy where space travel is routine and interstellar wars have carved scars across planets, one boy’s defiance of destiny becomes a tale of obsession, betrayal, and unrelenting survival.Darko Markovic, born into the suffocating poverty of Earth’s lowest quadrant, was a mere child when the Mars War for Independence left his world in ruins. The aftermath didn’t just scar planets—it tore into Darko’s fragile life. Stricken with Type 1 diabetes and haunted by the chaos of war, he was deemed weak, insignificant, and destined to fade into obscurity. Yet, amidst his pain, an insatiable hunger grew—a burning dream of becoming an R1 supercar legend, a symbol of invincibility.When Darko defies all odds to race on Reness, the galaxy’s ultimate battleground for speed, the Universe bites back.Betrayed by allies and sabotaged by unseen enemies, his speeder crashes in an explosion of violence, leaving him broken, bleeding, and abandoned. As whispers of treachery ripple through the cosmos, Darko faces a horrifying truth: his enemies aren’t content with his destruction—they want his very soul.Ravaged by despair but driven by a ruthless need for vengeance, Darko must claw his way out of the wreckage, reshaping himself into something stronger, darker. His path to redemption lies in the shadows, where lies fester and power is won at a cost few dare to pay. The stakes? Not just his life, but the fragile existence of the Universe itself.Will Darko’s hunger for survival consume him? Or will he master the chaos within and become the very force that reshapes the galaxy? This is not just a journey—it’s a reckoning."About Inside44544 pages of story, lore, design, and illustrationsCreated over 10 years by a single author and designerHuge Concept Art and 3D library of assets that can be used for further developmentLimited collector’s print run launched in 2025Sold over 110 copies worldwide (digital and physical at $199.99 / $44.44)This happend without support of funding, no kickstarter or any platform - which is immense success - watch documentaryEarly interest by public in adaptation for film, series, and gamingDarMar reflects:“Inside44 was built against all odds, but now it feels like the universe itself is pushing it forward. The response has shown that people are ready for new sci-fi worlds, and this is only the beginning.”With eyes now on the possibility of adapting Inside44 into a movie, series, or game, the project’s momentum is turning from underground creation to mainstream opportunity.Next StepsExpanding visibility through media coverage and partnershipsExploring collaborations with producers and studiosKeeping the collector’s edition as the core foundation of the universeInside44 has proven that independent stories can resonate globally - and now the question is not if it will expand, but how far.For updates and opportunities, visit:artofdarmar@gmail.com

DOCUMENTARY - Inside44: 10 Years. One Man. A Sci-Fi World Everyone Rejected

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.