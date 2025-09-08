Arnelle Mitchell Warford Launches AstroYoga, Integrating Yoga and Astrology

New Method Offers Personalized Yoga Practices Aligned with Planetary Movements

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arnelle Mitchell Warford, a 500-hour certified yoga instructor, Vedic astrologer, and Reiki healer, has introduced AstroYoga, a method that combines yoga with astrology to support personal growth and self-awareness.AstroYoga integrates Vedic astrology principles with traditional yoga sequences, providing participants with practices tailored to their individual birth charts and current planetary transits. This approach emphasizes self-reflection, emotional balance, and alignment with personal goals.“AstroYoga is designed as a remedial practice,” said Warford. “By integrating planetary transits into yoga, individuals can better understand their patterns and work toward positive personal development.”The method currently offers several programs, including personalized AstroYoga experiences, guided self-healing courses, and astrology readings. A course enabling participants to learn how to read their own charts is planned for December 2025.Warford’s background spans yoga instruction, astrology, Reiki healing, and wellness-focused education. She has been featured as a model in Upscale Magazine and brings both traditional and modern perspectives to her work.Website: www.discoverastroyoga.com Social Media:Instagram: @discoverastroyoga | YouTube: @discoverastroyoga | Facebook: DiscoverAstroYoga

