Submit Release
News Search

There were 248 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,772 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/*UPDATE*Runaway Juvenile

VSP News Release-Runaway Juvenile

 

**UPDATE-JUVENILE HAS BEEN LOCATED AND IS SAFE**

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  25A5004802

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jeff Ferrier                             

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#:  802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 9/3/25       2230 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newport Town, VT

 

RUNAWAY JUVENILE: Braiden Norris                                                  

AGE: 15

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town, VT

 

**UPDATE-JUVENILE HAS BEEN LOCATED AND IS SAFE**

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks was notified that Braiden Norris had left from his residence on foot from the Newport Town area.  It was reported Norris left from the residence on 9/3/25 at approximately 2230 hours in an unknown direction of travel.  There are no specific concerns for Norris' safety however his whereabouts are unknown at this time.  Norris was described as Caucasian, approximately 5'6, 140 pounds, blue eyes with glasses and brown hair that is buzzed down to his scalp.  A picture of Norris is attached with this news release.  Anyone with information that may lead to locating Norris, is urged to contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.  Tips can also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.



Sergeant Abigail Drew

Patrol Commander

Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Derby Barracks/*UPDATE*Runaway Juvenile

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more