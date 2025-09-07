Derby Barracks/*UPDATE*Runaway Juvenile

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks was notified that Braiden Norris had left from his residence on foot from the Newport Town area. It was reported Norris left from the residence on 9/3/25 at approximately 2230 hours in an unknown direction of travel. There are no specific concerns for Norris' safety however his whereabouts are unknown at this time. Norris was described as Caucasian, approximately 5'6, 140 pounds, blue eyes with glasses and brown hair that is buzzed down to his scalp. A picture of Norris is attached with this news release. Anyone with information that may lead to locating Norris, is urged to contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. Tips can also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Sergeant Abigail Drew
Patrol Commander
Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
